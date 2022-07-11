Air fryer deals are live for Amazon Prime Day and I would buy this one

Instant Vortex Air Fryer
2022 is the year of the air fryer – it's one of the more positive things about this year, let's face it. I was expecting air fryer deals to be all over Amazon Prime Day like a rash. A healthy, crunchy and succulent rash, perfectly cooked in no time, with low energy and fat usage. As it turns out, there actually aren't that many air fryer deals, but there are quite a few, and they include some of the very best of the breed.

The best Prime Day deals include some great savings on the best air fryers, as well as quite a lot of the not-so-good ones. I've picked out what I think is the best of the bunch but, as air fryers come in all kind of sizes, shapes and with various different features, I've also pulled out some alternatives. I'm not suggesting you buy all of them; one air fryer is probably enough for most people. A lot of people have described me as the King of Air Frying, so heed my words well. 

If you'd rather not heed my words well, there is also the option of looking at all the air fryer deals now available on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best best air fryer deal of Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab)

Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid: £200, was £280 (opens in new tab)
The original version of this is pretty much my favourite thing I've been sent this year. It's an air fryer! It's a pressure cooker! It's a steam roasting oven! It's… 11 other things. And now it's available in this fetching copper finish, with £80 off its price. Deals do not get much more on trend than this. Do not miss out.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best 'classic' air fryer deal of Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab)

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer: £60, was £100 (opens in new tab)
This air fryer from the house of Instant Pot is in the classic style most people would recognise. It's a compact tabletop appliance with a large-ish basket secreted below a heating element and fan, with a screen and a few simple touch buttons to control it. Like all Instant Pot's stuff it's intuitive, reliable and easy to maintain. And now it's only £60! There is no way you'll get a better air fryer than this for that much.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The second best large air fryer deal of Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1: £170, was £250 (opens in new tab)
This is an air fryer, but it's so much more besides. Again hailing from the Instant Pot stable, this is a multi-cooker and pressure cooker that transforms into an air fryer by whipping off its lid and replacing it with its air fryer head. The 7.6-litre capacity makes it ideal for couples and it's far more versatile than your standard air fryer. However, I would get the Ninja over this because it does even more and only needs one lid.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The best REALLY large air fryer deal on Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab)

Sage The Smart Oven Air Fryer: £239, was £329 (opens in new tab)
The Instant Pot above may be on the large side but it's nothing compared to this 22-litre air fryer multi-oven thing. This big boy has an air fry setting that uses 'super convection', if you please, to crisply cook foods '30% faster'. All air fryers are, at heart, small ovens, but this one quite literally is a small oven. I don't really know who would want this, unless they have either loads of kitchen space or almost no kitchen space. However, it's a well-made and attractive product, as most Sage products are.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
