Adele's weight loss results prove the best way to transform your body is to lift weights

Adele is an all-around awe-inspiring person. Not only her singing is heavenly, but tap Adele weight loss into the search engine and it brings up an avalanche of articles fascinated by the songwriter's body transformation. And what a transformation it is!

There's much speculation on how the singer lost over 100 pounds from strict calorie counting to intermittent fasting. But Adele has gone on record to state her weight loss had nothing to do about losing weight when she began working out during lockdown.

As we start the New Year, most of us will be turning our attention to overhauling our lifestyles to get fit for 2022. What can we take from Adele’s lifestyle and make it work for ourselves? Weight lifting seems to be the way forward, not least to achieve a cracking body.

Looking after our mental health is just as important as we have learned since the onset of the pandemic and lifting weights is one way to do it. But like Adele, we all have to start somewhere and so we have outlined below some of the best ways to get fit and healthy in 2022.

Adele’s weight loss journey

Adele claims her exercise was never about weight loss; it was a tool for her to become strong and take time out for herself away from the phone. Two years later, her daily routine now consists of multiple workouts split into three sessions: weights in the morning, a hike or boxing in the afternoon, followed by cardio in the evening.

The singer said she wasn't working when she began her healthy lifestyle and acknowledges that not everyone has the luxury of time or the money to train with top athletes like she did. That said, working out gave her a much-needed routine and discipline in an otherwise empty schedule like the rest of us in lockdown.

While most celebrities enjoy documenting their every move on social media, Adele chose to get fit quietly behind the scenes. It's perhaps one of the reasons why her Instagram channel exploded with millions of likes and comments when she suddenly appeared in a slinky black minidress in her garden on her birthday in May.

She was quoted saying her healthy lifestyle was for her and no one else!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adele's secret to getting strong: how do compound exercises work?

When Adele began her weightlifting journey, she could just about manage a 10-pound deadlift. Over time, she increased this to 170 pounds done on the regular. Learning how to deadlift correctly is key to reaping the benefits of the foundation of strength training. Popular with pro athletes and amateurs alike, there's more to this one than just picking up a weighted bar off the floor.

A deadlift works by lifting a so-called dead weight from the floor, most often a barbell loaded with weight plates. Deadlifting is a compound movement that works multiple muscle groups simultaneously. So you get to strengthen your whole body, including your hamstrings, glutes, hips, core, trapezius and rhomboid, in one swift move. Over time, deadlifting will help strengthen and sculpt your whole body enabling you to lift heavier weights as you grow stronger.

To perform the deadlift properly, stand with your feet hip-width apart with the barbell directly in front of you. Bend at the knees and hips with your back straight, gaze ahead, core tight and take hold of the bar with an overhand grip. Then slowly straighten your legs, bringing the bar close to your legs to an upright position. Engage your glutes at the top, and be sure not to overextend.

While isolation movements have their place, they cannot compare to compound exercises. Other than the mighty deadlift, you may want to try other barbell exercises such as an overhead press, barbell squat, bent over row and bench press.

Haven't got a barbell at home? No problem. You can deadlift using dumbbells, too. Not to mention, the kettlebell swing is an excellent deadlift alternative.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exercise for anxiety

Increased anxiety from her divorce from ex-husband Simon got Adele thinking about exercise. The link between stress and exercise is well-documented but can often be overlooked in favour of the physical benefits of working out. But studies suggest that physical movement may help ward off mental health problems before they start as well as reduce the stress of existing ones.

This is down to exercise decreasing the sensitivity to the body’s reaction to anxiety. Not just that, but regularly working out can help promote the growth of new neurons in the brain, which make us feel happier and have a positive outlook.

Even light to moderate exercise has been shown to reduce depression and maybe just as effective as other treatments to lift the mood. Exercise can also improve motor skills which are great news for those (especially children) who suffer from ADHD.

Weight loss or not, Adele seems to be in a happy place, and that’s what really matters. Exercise may not sort out all your problems, but it’s a good start. Get lifting, and here’s to a healthier mind and body in 2022.