Acer's new Predator gaming laptops are ridiculously powerful

Acer has unveiled its most powerful, best gaming laptop to date, the Predator Triton 17X. It's also launching a smaller Triton for gamers on the go and a new Predator Helios laptop with a clever 3D display too.

The Triton 17X can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 5600Hz memory and up to 4TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

The display here is a 17-inch 16:10 display with a choice of two panel options including a WQXGA mini-LED with a 250Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

It's quite the machine, with a price tag to match: from May the Triton 17X will be available starting at $3,799 / £3,999.

More power across the range

In addition to the 17-inch model there's a new Predator Triton 14 ($1,499 / £2,199) with a 13th-gen Core i7 and a choice of RTX 4070 or 4050 GPUs. The display is once again a 16:10 aspect ratio with options including a WQXGA mini-LED, 250Hz panel.

The Triton 14 supports up to 32GB of 6000MHz LPDDR5 memory and has what Acer calls an "advanced cooling system" to keep it cool even when it's running hot. It's aimed at people who need to work as well as play, and that 14-inch size means it's much more portable than the full-sized Predator without skimping on gaming power.

The new Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition also gets a 13th-generation Intel Core, the same i9-13900HX as the Predatory 17X, and a GeForce RTX 4080. There's up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a clever stereoscopic display with eye tracking for 3D gaming without glasses. Once again you're looking at May availability; the prices start at $1,199 USD and £1,699 in the UK.

Full specifications will be released nearer launch day and will differ slightly from territory to territory; keep an eye on Asus.com for updates.