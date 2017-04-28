Acer Predator Triton 700 packs gaming laptop power without the bulk

Proof that gaming laptops can be powerful and portable in one package

By

Acer has been showing off a host of new kit but what’s got us most excited is its new gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 700. This ticks all the boxes: it looks ace, packs in plenty of power and remains super portable.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 is the company’s flagship gaming laptop so it’s packing some serious specs in that 18.9mm thick 2.6kg frame. Aside from Gorilla Glass above the keys for a cool view of the fan innards, aluminium chassis and mechanical keyboard there’s more to be excited about.

The Predator Titan 700 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, 7th Gen Intel Core processing power, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 GPU, 32GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM and dual solid state storage drives. There’s also plenty of port connectivity including Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort and Gigabit Ethernet.

All very impressive stuff, so how much will it set you back and what’s the release date? The Acer Predator Triton 700 will cost €3,399 (£2,860) when it arrives in August. Of course you can spec if higher than that but it’ll cost you even more. We’re also still awaiting UK price confirmation so it may yet be less - we can but hope.

There are more Predator machines that have been revealed - check them out at the link below.

Check out Acer's new Predator line-up - plus there's a mixed reality headset coming soon

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.