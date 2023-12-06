The Acer Aspire Vero 16 will be the brand's most sustainable laptop yet

Acer has announced that the forthcoming Aspire Vero 16 is to be its most sustainable laptop yet, with a casing made from recycled plastics. Even its shipping will use biofuels and be carefully planned to reduce emissions.

Speaking as part of a keynote in Dubai, timed to coincide with the climate convention COP 28, Acer's CEO Jason Chen unveiled the company's "Conscious Technology for a Brighter Tomorrow" mission. This includes the new "eco-friendly" laptop.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 will be fully unveiled during CES in Las Vegas in January, so we don't yet have full specifications or details. But, we have been told that it will be made from 60% recycled plastic, with ocean-bound plastics also utilised for the touchpad.

Its Intel Core Ultra processing is more energy efficient that previous chipsets, so that definitely helps too. While Acer has committed to using 100% recycled materials in the laptop's packaging. All scrap material used in manufacture will be recycled.

Battery management software will be employed across four modes: Eco, Eco+, Balanced and Performance, for even greater efficiency; and build quality has also been taken into consideration, with the laptop being easy to self-repair and dismantle. Only standard screws are being used, for example, so no specialist equipment is needed.

Finally, Acer will purchase "carbon credits" to offset any remaining carbon emissions used in manufacture or through the supply chain. That way it'll be the company's first fully "carbon neutral" product.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Conscious technology for a brighter tomorrow

As previously mentioned, the Aspire Vero 16 is just one part of Acer's sustainability jigsaw. It has also signed up to RE100, a global initiative to source 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and is committed to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

In addition, the company has launched an exhibition in Dubai that showcases concepts for more sustainable living practices. These are showcased alongside a new range of portable power units that can be used in tandem with solar panels for cheaper, sustainable energy production and storage.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The initiatives Acer is undertaking and exhibiting include hardware and software to help schools reduce their carbon footprint; an online subscription platform that can enact upgrades, services and repairs remotely, to extend the lifespans of products; and a one-app system that talks to all smart devices in your home, old and new, to help you manage and better distribute energy usage across appliances.

The exhibition is being held until 12 December at the Alserkal Avenue arts centre in Dubai, and is open to members of the public.

We'll bring you more on the Acer Aspire Vero 16 from CES in January, as T3 will be in attendance at the annual consumer electronics show.