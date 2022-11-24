85-inch Samsung 4K HDR QLED TV deal instantly looks unmissable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you like movies and live sporting events then kitting out your home cinema setup with one of the best 80+ inch TVs is a great idea, as these truly giant screens deliver incredible levels of immersion.

Partner those large dimensions with an advanced screen type, too, such as QLED or OLED, then you're very much in dream TV territory.

Which is why this Black Friday discount on the 85-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K HDR TV instantly looks absolutely worth checking out if you're in the market for a TV upgrade right now.

View the 85-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K HDR TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's so much advanced tech on this TV it's quite dizzying, with it delivering an Ultra HD resolution, Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR imagery, Object Tracking Sound and Adaptive Sound, as well as a Smart TV interface, 4K Upscaling, Dual LED contrast, Motion Xcelerator fame compensator, and a Super Ultrawide GameView with GameBar features for enhanced gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B QLED 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: was £2,799 , now £1,598 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a simply incredible 4K HDR QLED TV from Samsung, and now for Black Friday it is retailing for its lowest price thanks to a £1,201 price cut. The gargantuan 85-inch panel size makes it perfect as the heart of a serious home cinema setup.

The key thing that makes this TV a cut above other offers is its QLED panel technology, which introduces a quantum dot layer to the screen's composition, which both increases brightness and colour accuracy across the board. In layman's terms, QLED improves on LED screens markedly and is very desirable on high-end TVs.

If you can't stretch to the Q60B, consider the Samsung AU7100 4K HDR TV instead

If you want an 85-inch 4K HDR TV but can't quite reach to the Q60Bs price point, then right now we're seeing 85-inch LED Samsung AU7100 also discounted in the Black Friday sales down to £1,389 (opens in new tab). The LED panel on this TV isn't quite as advanced as the QLED panel on the Q60B, but it's just as big, delivers 4K and HDR, and is very highly rated by reviewers and buyers alike.

The AU7100 also comes in loads of other panel sizes, too, including 75, 65, 55, 50, and 43 inches, so if you think you could do with something smaller than 85 inches, be sure to scope out the range. The latest Black Friday prices on the AU7100 range can be viewed below.