7 Quiet Mark certified kitchen appliances that won't interrupt your festive cooking

Christmas truly is the perfect time to come together and enjoy the company of those we cherish the most. It's a time for laughter, festive music and the smell of delicious home cooked meals. Not only is the kitchen the heart of the home, it is also the place where the magic truly happens over Christmas! That means it shouldn't be stressful or noisy and it definitely shouldn't take you away from the party.



The Quiet Mark National Noise Report 2023 highlights the growing demand for quiet, as 84% of Brits say it's important to have quiet time to recharge themselves. A further 82% say it matters how loud an appliance is when purchasing one for their home. In light of this, we spoke to Quiet Mark, an international certification programme that tests hundreds of appliances each year.

This Christmas, the team has selected a number of kitchen appliances that won't interrupt those catch-up conversations whilst preparing the Christmas meal. We've already shared with you the list of quiet-approved fans and air purifiers, but these kitchen appliances are guaranteed to make the perfect addition to your stress-free festive cooking experience. As they are Quiet Mark certified, you can be assured they are among the quietest currently available on the market.

1. Bosch MFQ4020GB Styline/HomeProfessional Hand Mixer

(Image credit: Bosch / Quiet Mark)

This versatile mixer makes light work of whisking, kneading and beating thanks to it's motor that performs quickly and quietly. It is light and comfortable to hold by both right and left-handed users. It comes with five speed settings, so any activity can be completed with ease. It also has two FineCreamer whisks designed to provide more light and airy mixtures and two heavy duty stainless steel kneading hooks.



Once you've finished, the attachments can be removed using the eject button, and popped into the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

2. Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine S3300 LatteGo

(Image credit: Philips / Quiet Mark)

Enjoy six hot and refreshing drinks with one touch, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky-smooth milk froth for your milky coffee, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds.

3. Magimix Cuisine Système 5200XL Food Processor

(Image credit: Magimix / Quiet Mark)

Designed for large families and entertaining, the Magimix Cuisine Système 5200XL Food Processor is an hugely valuable addition to any kitchen.



Perfect for 6+ people, this food processor is multifunction with 7 in 1 solutions, kneads 2x family sized loaves in the main bowl (1.2kg) and is built better to last longer with its 30 year motor guarantee and three year parts guarantee.

4. Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook and OdourErase

(Image credit: Instant / Quiet Mark)

Save time, money and energy with the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook and OdourErase. The handy see-through cooking window allows you to watch exactly how your food is cooking, whilst OdourErase air filters keep food smells away. The healthier way to cook using 95% less oil, from fresh or frozen – you can Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Grill, Dehydrate and Reheat, all at the touch of a button, from fresh or frozen.

5. Aqua Optima Aurora Instant Hot & Cold Water Dispenser

(Image credit: Aqua Optima / Quiet Mark)

An all-in-one kettle, chiller and filter jug. The aurora dispenses instant hot or cold filtered water with seven different temperature options and seven different volume capacities. As you only boil the amount of water you need, it also saves on energy waste.

6. Sage Combi Wave 3 in 1 - Air Fryer, Convection Oven & Microwave

(Image credit: Sage / Quiet Mark)

Welcome to a new world of power and versatility. Delicious family favourites with Air Fryer, Convection Oven and Inverter Microwave at your fingertips. The Element iQ system steers power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment, for perfect results.

The Combi Wave 3 in 1 also features Fast Combi and Cook from Frozen presets along with clever shortcuts, all designed to make life easier in the kitchen.

7. Dualit Pour Over Kettle

(Image credit: Dualit / Quiet Mark)

Dualit's electric Pour Over Kettle is ideal for using with drip through coffee makers or for when you need a precise brewing temperature. The temperature control can be altered by one degree at a time from 38°C to 100°C. The precision, curved, 'gooseneck' spout allows for better reach and a more even flow of water.

The consistent, slow extraction of coffee extracts maximum flavour and aroma from the coffee grounds for an exceptional filter coffee. The Pour Over Kettle also works particularly well with coffee bags and for brewing tea.

