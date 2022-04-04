5 tips for planning an EV road-trip

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the hottest day of the year so far recorded in March, many Brits are already thinking about travel plans for the Easter bank holiday weekend (despite the recent snow).

This year is predicted to be a record-breaking year for staycations with 53% of us intending to holiday in the UK in 2022, but with 247,827 miles of road network in the UK and the average electric vehicle having a range of 201 miles on a single charge, an electric road-trip can seem a little daunting.

Osprey Charging, one of the fastest-growing UK networks of rapid electric vehicle charging points, has shared with us its top tips on how to have the most cost-effective, sustainable electric trip over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Here are the brand's five top tips for an electric road trip:

1. Understand your electric vehicle

Before you leave, understand your EV's range and what charge rate can your vehicle handle, if you do need to stop at a rapid charger. For example, if your EV’s maximum charge rate is 50kW, the vehicle will not be able to charge any faster than 50kW when using an ultra-rapid 150kW chargepoint.

2. Charge at home

If you have a home charger, slow charge to 100% at home the night before. A smart charger is ideal for this as it captures off-peak rates and draws clean energy from the grid in line with your home’s energy tariff. Not only does this mean you’re minimising a charging stop during your journey the next day, but it’s an easy way to save money and reduce your carbon emissions.



3. Head for fast chargers

Consider where reliable rapid EV chargers are located on your route and be aware that chargers may not be immediately available. You can check live availability on the Osprey App, Zap-Map and WattsUp. Always factor in a back-up and save enough range to travel to another nearby charge point rather than turning up with 1-percent charge left in your battery!

(Image credit: Volvo)

4. Recharge yourself, as well as the car

Take a break and combine charging with a natural rest stop to make the most of your charging time. There are various charging stations available at tourist attractions, restaurants, shopping retail parks, supermarkets, and hotels as well as at traditional motorway services. Depending on the length of your road trip and if you charge your EV the night before at home, you may not even need to make a charging pit stop at all!

5. Drive efficiently

This is relevant for all cars, regardless of their power source. The faster you drive, the more energy you will use. To help maximise your EV’s range, avoid fast acceleration (however tempting in an EV!) and harsh braking, and make use of your vehicle’s eco mode. Check your tyres too – improperly inflated tyres will increase energy consumption and drain your battery.