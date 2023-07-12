5-star Sonos soundbar drops to great new price for Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's not often that you spot Sonos products on sale, the Californian audio geniuses let their products speak for themselves. That's why this deal on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), the best soundbar for most people may look stingy at 10% off but is actually unmissable.



Sadly this isn't the lowest price ever for this soundbar, that was back in April 2022 (£399) but inflation and price rises have taken their toll. The permanent price is now £499 but this offer takes it back to the previous £449 (give or take a few pennies) and we don't expect a better price anytime soon.

If the price fluctuates, one thing that is consistent is Sonos' incredible performance. With just one compact soundbar under your TV, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) delivers class-leading audio with Dolby Atmos sound and incredible width to its output that you'd scarcely believe comes from such a small soundbar.





Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £499 now £448

Save 10% – Sonos products don't go on sale very often, and for good reason - they don't need to. We rate the Sonos Beam Gen 2 as the best soundbar for most people and once you hear it, you'll know why. This 651mm powerhouse proves that good things come in small packages.



One of the reasons Sonos gear has become so popular is the ease of use and the Beam can be controlled with your TV's remote control, the brilliant Sonos App and via Alexa and Google Assistant. Of course, those with existing Sonos networks will be able to integrate the Beam seamlessly too.



If space is limited or you're after a one-speaker solution to getting the best audio from your TV, it's really difficult to look past this soundbar. It looks beautiful but it is of course with its leading sound performance that Sonos always delivers.