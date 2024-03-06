5-star Bose earbuds drop to new price low for March – and I'm tempted

One of the main times I listen to music is on the bus to and from work. Over the engine and the noise of other passengers (hi 7:45 bus crew!) I can scarcely hear what I'm listening to.

But a couple of weeks ago I switched to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and now every bus ride is a personal concert between me and whatever artist I'm listening to (yes, it's normally Taylor Swift). Oh and what do you know, they just so happen to have a big discount on Amazon right now.

That's right, you can grab the BoseQuietComfort Earbuds 2 for just £195 on Amazon, a 30% saving from the regular £279 price and the second-best price ever for these buds.

So how come I'm being treated to private shows on the bus each morning? Because the ANC of these earbuds is absolutely immense. When toggled on (by pressing and holding the top right bud), you'll hear pretty much nothing around you save for the music it's the same tech used in their bigger brother, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which we rate as some of the best wireless earbuds around.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was £279 now £195 at Amazon

As the name suggests, these earbuds are amazing at two things in particular, noise cancelling with superb ANC capabilities, and maintaining a super comfortable and secure fit. They do both incredibly well.

If you're one to have their earbuds in all day, the QuietComfort 2 are, firstly, super comfortable in your ears and come with a choice of tips and, secondly, have a pretty competitive battery life. Each bud comes with six hours of charge and the case can hold a further 18 hours to keep you singing along.

Soundwise the QuietComfort 2 are no slouch, but if you're looking for spatial audio and the absolute best audio performance we'd recommend something like the Sony WF-1000XM4 but they can't match the Bose buds for noise cancelling so it's down to personal preference. If you work in a quiet controlled environment, go for the Sony option, otherwise, I'd back Bose.