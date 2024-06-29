5 caffeine-free ways to boost your energy levels, according to an expert

Whether it's a morning cup of coffee or a post-lunch energy drink, many of us will often turn to caffeine to keep energy levels high during the day. Whilst this offers a quick hit of vitality in the moment, it can often lead to feelings of fatigue and unease, and who enjoys that?

There's actually a number of ways to sustain energy levels high without consuming caffeine, but not many people are aware of them. To find out more, we spoke to Rowan Connell, Chief Medical Officer at Benenden Health. He shared with us the top five caffeine-free ways to naturally boost energy levels, and they're actually a lot more simple than you'd think.

1. Rethink your morning coffee

Depending on your go to coffee, you might be surprised on how much caffeine you're consuming first thing without even realising it. Why not replace it with a beverage that doesn't contain caffeine?

2. Opt for energy-boosting foods

To boost your energy naturally, try increasing the amount of protein and complex carbohydrates in your diet. Almonds and oats are a great example as they release energy slowly throughout the day.

You could also increase vitamin C in your diet by eating more fruit and vegetables, such as oranges, apples, broccoli and strawberries. This energy-boosting vitamin contributes to the functioning of your metabolism, helping to reduce fatigue.

3. Exercise daily

Even if you’re lacking energy, getting your blood flowing is a great way to boost energy levels. Studies have shown that even 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week increases your blood oxygen levels, which helps sustain energy levels throughout the day.

So, whether you start running every day or take up regular yoga sessions, exercising regularly can help minimise your reliance on caffeine.

4. Get at least seven hours of sleep

It's common knowledge that a huge amount of Brits are failing to get the recommended amount of at least seven hours. It’s easier said than done, but getting a better night’s sleep will leave you less reliant on a caffeinated pick-me-up during the day.

If you’re really struggling to doze off at night, try following an evening routine. This could include establishing a consistent time you go to sleep, avoiding drinking alcohol before bed and eating earlier in the evening.

5. Stay hydrated

Given that our bodies are comprised of roughly 70% water, even mild dehydration can impair your energy levels. To avoid this tired feeling, aim to drink at least 2.7 litres of water a day.

You should also be cautious of foods and drinks that can actively dehydrate you. Coffee and other caffeinated beverages are a prime example of this, as they can increase urine production, affecting your hydration levels.

