Get a six pack and blast belly fat with the 5 best abs exercises that aren't crunches

Crunches are said be ineffective in getting a six pack and as much as we don't completely agree with this statement – there are many useful crunch varieties out there – these abs exercises will get you washboard abs faster than doing crunches and situps only.

Getting a six pack is not only about working the abs hard but also having the right diet. Insulin resistance is often the reason why your abs won't show but going on special diet, such as the keto diet and intermittent fasting, can help controlling insulin levels better.

That said, much like any other muscle in your body, abs need plenty of exercising to grow. You don't need to train abs every day to get a six pack but finding the balance between frequent workouts and rest is key of getting strong abs sonner.

As well as that, you also have to attack the abs from every angle to see results: as well as training the upper part of the abs, you need to work the lower abs and the obliques too in order to develop strong muscles.

Abs are part of the muscle group called 'core' in fitness circles. A strong core can help you lift heavier and also improve posture and therefore comfort levels. Check out our best core workout guide for more info.

Want to grow muscle? Eat your protein

Protein is essential for muscle growth and recovery. You don't necessarily have to chug gallons of protein shakes a day but supplementing can be a convenient way of getting enough protein in your system without having to cook all the time.

The best protein powders are low on sugar and high in protein and having one after your workout can aid muscle recovery. Same goes for the best protein bars: if you must snack on something, leave the sugary chocolate bars in the supermarket and have a protein bar or the best jerky instead.

5 best abs exercises that aren't crunches

Mountain climbers

This exercise works pretty much your whole body, but especially your abs and obliques, your quads and hamstrings, and basically your whole upper body for stabilisation.

You start off in the standard push up position. To perform a mountain climber, pull your knees up to your chest, one at a time, in quick succession. You want to keep your body in a push up position all the way through the exercise, so don't bob your hips up and down as you tuck your knees in.

Try to do mountain climbers as fast as you can without compromising on technique. It is a high-intensity exercise, after all. You'll see that even 20 seconds of mountain climbers can be very tiring.

Hanging leg raises

In depth: how to do hanging leg raises

Hanging leg raises are brutal but works your abs so well you should definitely include this move in your workouts. The concept is simple: jump up on the best pull up bar or best multi-gym (one that has a crossbar) and hang with your body fully engaged.

This means core, shoulders, arms, everything. From here, all you need to do is to raise your legs in front of you then lower it back down, as many times as you can. Sounds easy? It really isn't. To perform hanging leg raises correctly, you'll need strong arms, shoulders and back too in order stop yourself from swinging as you raise the legs.

First, try to get your body ready doing dead hangs: this will improve grip strength and upper body strength. Once you're comfortable hanging for longer than 10 seconds at a time, you can start doing hanging knee raises and gradually introduce more and more reps of hanging leg raises.

Flutter kicks

Flutter kicks will really work your lower abs. You'll also need your whole core to be engaged to keep your legs up in the air and moving. To perform flutter kicks, you need to lay down on the floor – if you are working out on a hard floor, consider using the best yoga mats – with your arms extended down the side of your body. Lift both legs up and hover them over the ground just slightly.

Then, start kicking! You need to move your legs up and down simultaneously in a fast but controlled motion without placing them down on the ground again. Pretty much what you would do in the swimming pool doing front crawls but on your back and on dry land. Keep your spine neutral by looking up and not at your legs and keep pushing until the time is up.

Thread the needle

Thread the needle is a plank variation that works the obliques the most. starting from a side plank position, you bring your arm down and thread it under your your body then bring it back up to the starting position.

For added resistance, try holding the best dumbbells in your hand.

PS5 pre-orders: You can reserve a PlayStation 5 at THESE retailers

Fitbit Versa 2 | On sale for £179.95 | Was £199.99 | You save £20.04 at Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2 is more than capable for tracking everyday activities and exercising. It also monitors heart rate 24/7, can provide advanced sleep analysis, track steps and calories burned, among other features. Better still, with the Fitbit Versa 2, you also get Alexa smart assistant on your wrist! She can't talk back but can reply to your questions in text and set reminders too.View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 deals Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Health &... Amazon Prime £199.99 £173 View FitBit Versa 2 with Amazon... Laptops Direct £200.97 View Show More Deals

Ab kick ups

This is a hanging leg raise variety, in case you don't have access to a bar to hang from. Starting position is similar to flutter kicks: on your back and arms extended on your side. From here, you want to lift both of your legs up in the air and as you reach the apex of the lift – legs are pointing up – you want to lift your pelvis off the floor and 'kick up, in the air, contracting all the abs in one move. Lower the leg back down and repeat.

Workout your abs with T3