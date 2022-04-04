4 common sleep positions and what they do to your body

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The position you sleep in could have a big impact on your health and wellbeing. I spoke to a pillow specialist who walked me through the best and worst positions for sleep, based on spine health. Since then, I've come across this viral TikTok post that explains how different sleeping positions – front, back, left and right sides – can improve or worsen common conditions, like snoring and acid reflux. (Thankfully, the two expert views broadly tie in with one another, so you won't need to decide between your spine health and your sleep condition.)

The video comes from Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgical doctor who has built up quite a following on various social media channels with his science, health and medicine-related posts. This viral TikTok video explains the health repercussions of different sleeping positions.

On your front

Bad for: everyone

Pretty much everyone agrees that sleeping while lying on your front is a bad idea. "This is a really unnatural position for the human spine," explains Karan. The position puts stress on your cervical spine, which can cause neck pain, and also your lumbar spine, causing lower back pain. All round, one to avoid, then.

If you're dead set on lying on your front, Karan suggests putting a pillow underneath your lower torso to correct the alignment of your spine somewhat.

On your back

Bad for: sleep apnoea or snoring, and heavily pregnant people

Lying on your back could make problems like sleep apnoea and snoring worse, says Karan, because that position makes "the airway is more likely to collapse".

Lying on your back is also a bad idea if you're heavily pregnant. Not only can it lead to back pain, but also the weight of the uterus can compress the inferior vena cava, resulting in "reduced blood flow to the heart and to the foetus".

Assuming you don't fall into any of those categories, you're probably okay to lie on your back, although you might want to pop a pillow under your knees to improve the spinal alignment.

On your left side

Good for: acid reflux

Generally, lying on your side is considered one of the better sleeping positions, but do be aware of which side you're lying on, especially if you suffer acid reflux. "In this position [on your left side], the oesophageal sphincter and oesophagus are in a higher position than the stomach, and because of gravity, you're less likely to experience acid reflux," explains Karan.

There are more benefits to left side sleepers, too: "Side sleeping may also help your brain's lymphatic system flush out toxins and proteins," he adds.

On your right side

Bad for: acid reflux

For the opposite reasons to those explained above, lying on your right side is probably a bad idea if you struggle with acid reflux. However, it might be a good call if you have high blood pressure. "Right sided sleep... could reduce blood pressure," says Karan.

For more sleep tips, see how to optimise your sleep position for better posture and fast recovery, and check out our best pillow and best mattress guides to make sure you've got something that's providing sufficient spinal support.