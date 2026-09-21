Timex entered cheap Casio territory with a nearly half-price offer on the Expedition Acadia at Amazon

You don't usually have to spend a fortune to get a decent everyday watch, but Amazon has just made the argument for buying cheap even stronger.

The Timex Expedition Acadia Men's 40mm Watch (TW4B00100) has dropped to just £31.92, representing a chunky 47% saving against its £60 retail price.

Shop all Timex deals on Amazon

That's proper cheap-Casio territory for a watch from one of America's best-known watchmakers, and considerably less than the £60 Timex itself currently charges for the same model.

If you want something inexpensive you can wear without constantly worrying about scratching, knocking, or generally abusing it, the Expedition Acadia makes a compelling case for itself.

Save 47% Timex Expedition Acadia (TW4B00100): was £60 now £31.92 at Amazon Timex’s rugged Expedition Acadia has dropped to just £31.92 on Amazon, a massive 47% off its £60 RRP. With Indiglo illumination, 50m water resistance and a lightweight 40mm case, it’s a brilliantly cheap everyday field watch for very little money.

Timex describes the Acadia as a military-inspired take on its classic Camper watches, and that's pretty much what you're getting here. It's a simple, highly legible analogue watch designed to work equally well around town and outdoors.

The 40mm case is made from resin rather than metal, which helps keep weight down to just 33.58g. It's paired with a black fabric strap using a hook-and-loop fastening, while the green dial gets full Arabic numerals and a straightforward three-hand quartz movement.

One of the best features is Timex's INDIGLO backlight, which illuminates the dial at the press of a button. The company first developed it in the early 1990s, and it remains one of Timex's wonderfully practical signatures.

It also has 50 metres of water resistance, meaning Timex rates it for light swimming as well as rain, sweat, and the usual everyday splashes. Don't expect dive-watch toughness, but for a £32 field watch, that's perfectly respectable.

And that's really the appeal here. The Acadia isn't pretending to be a luxury mechanical watch or packing in dozens of functions you'll never use. It's lightweight, readable, battery-powered, water-resistant, and cheap enough that you probably won't think twice about taking it camping, travelling or throwing it into a weekend bag.

At £31.92 on Amazon, it's currently 47% cheaper than its £60 RRP, making this one of the most tempting inexpensive Timex deals around right now. As always with Amazon discounts, the price can move quickly, so I'd expect this one to be worth grabbing while it lasts.