This watch will make you feel like a Hawker Harrier jet pilot

QUICK SUMMARY AVI-8's latest aircraft-themed watch is designed to look like the head-up display of a Hawker Harrier jump yet. Priced at $420, there will be three colour ways available from 23rd August.

The Hawker Harrier jump jet is one of the most iconic military aircrafts of all time – and now the latest timepiece from AVI-8 puts the pilot’s head-up display right on your wrist.

AVI-8 has a reputation for building watches inspired by military aircraft, and arguably none in the modern era are as instantly recognisable as the Hawker Harrier, thanks to its ability to take-off vertically and hover in mid-air.

The AV-4117 Hawker Harrier HUD Automatic can’t quite fly, but it’s sure to catch eyes thanks to how its dial resembles the jet’s luminous green head-up display. A glance at the watch mimics the view of a Harrier pilot, complete with markings showing the horizon and their heading. Available in three different colour ways, the dial also gradually shifts from colour (red, blue or green) to black, just as the sky and terrain appear to a jet pilot.

(Image credit: AVI-8)

As well as the dial itself, the watch pays homage to the Hawker Harrier’s engine with a turbine effect on the inner ring. This design also features on the pull-out crown fitted at the four o’clock position and a second crown at two o’clock for rotating the inner bezel, while luminous hands and dial markings further elevate the HUD-style design. The case back also features a turbine-style design.

The watch has a 44 mm case diameter and is 15 mm thick, making it a fairly large timepiece by today’s standards. It's waterproof to 5 ATM, which is equal to 50 metres and means it can be used for swimming and snorkeling but shouldn’t be taken diving. It's powered by a Japanese automatic movement with 24 jewels and there’s a date window at the three o’clock position, with its numerals resembling the digital altimeter of a jet instrument panel.

Each watch comes with a hybrid leather and rubber strap with luminous print and stitching, and is designed to match the colour of the dial and hour markings. Priced at $420 (UK prices tbc), the watch will be available from 23rd August.