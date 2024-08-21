This watch will make you feel like a Hawker Harrier jet pilot

QUICK SUMMARY
AVI-8's latest aircraft-themed watch is designed to look like the head-up display of a Hawker Harrier jump yet.
Priced at $420, there will be three colour ways available from 23rd August.
The Hawker Harrier jump jet is one of the most iconic military aircrafts of all time – and now the latest timepiece from AVI-8 puts the pilot’s head-up display right on your wrist.
AVI-8 has a reputation for building watches inspired by military aircraft, and arguably none in the modern era are as instantly recognisable as the Hawker Harrier, thanks to its ability to take-off vertically and hover in mid-air.
The AV-4117 Hawker Harrier HUD Automatic can’t quite fly, but it’s sure to catch eyes thanks to how its dial resembles the jet’s luminous green head-up display. A glance at the watch mimics the view of a Harrier pilot, complete with markings showing the horizon and their heading. Available in three different colour ways, the dial also gradually shifts from colour (red, blue or green) to black, just as the sky and terrain appear to a jet pilot.
As well as the dial itself, the watch pays homage to the Hawker Harrier’s engine with a turbine effect on the inner ring. This design also features on the pull-out crown fitted at the four o’clock position and a second crown at two o’clock for rotating the inner bezel, while luminous hands and dial markings further elevate the HUD-style design. The case back also features a turbine-style design.
The watch has a 44 mm case diameter and is 15 mm thick, making it a fairly large timepiece by today’s standards. It's waterproof to 5 ATM, which is equal to 50 metres and means it can be used for swimming and snorkeling but shouldn’t be taken diving. It's powered by a Japanese automatic movement with 24 jewels and there’s a date window at the three o’clock position, with its numerals resembling the digital altimeter of a jet instrument panel.
Each watch comes with a hybrid leather and rubber strap with luminous print and stitching, and is designed to match the colour of the dial and hour markings. Priced at $420 (UK prices tbc), the watch will be available from 23rd August.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
-
-
My favorite mobile game is coming to Netflix – 10 years after landmark original
Monument Valley is coming to Netflix Games – plus the sequel and all-new third installment in the series
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra set for massive screen upgrade
This could be a killer Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
TAG Heuer x Red Bull watch has four dials to choose from – this is my favourite
TAG Heuer teams up with Oracle Red Bull Racing on special edition connected watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
OMEGA celebrates the America’s Cup with new Seamaster Diver 300M
Celebrate the America’s Cup (or time your next regatta) with this new OMEGA
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
TAG Heuer revives the Seafarer with its third Hodinkee watch collaboration
TAG Heuer and Hodinkee’s third watch collaboration is a blast from the past
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
7 best luxury watches worn at the Paris Olympics 2024
T3’s favourite watches spotted in the stands at the Olympics, including Omega, Richard Mille and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Time to get preppy with Seiko’s new KSK 6R watch collection
Put on all your preppy clothes for Seiko’s new King Seiko colour ways
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
This retro Seiko diver is the perfect watch for your summer holiday
This Seiko might just be the perfect summer dive watch
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Pininfarina Sintesi Hybrid
Second time lucky for Pininfarina’s smartphone division?
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Omega’s latest Paris 2024 watch takes Olympic gold, silver and bronze
Official Olympic timekeeper Omega has announced another Paris 2024 special, called the Bronze Gold Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published