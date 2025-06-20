This watch is a stunning tribute to the Harrier jump jet and its Rolls-Royce engine

QUICK SUMMARY AVI-8 has revealed a new military-inspired watch, called the Hawker Harrier Pegasus Automatic. Designed to resemble the turbines of the Harrier jump jet's Rolls-Royce Pegasus engine, the watch is limited to 500 pieces and is priced at £350.

The latest military inspired watch from AVI-8 is a bold, all-black tribute to the Rolls-Royce Pegasus engine of the iconic Hawker Harrier.

Better known as the Harrier jump jet, the aircraft began military service in 1969 and features engines that pivot 90 degrees.

When pointing downwards, they allow the jet to take off vertically, then hover and land vertically too. The design was later modified to work on aircraft carriers, and although no longer in production the jets are still in active service.

The new watch from AVI-8 features a dial design and case back inspired by the turbine of the Rolls-Royce Pegasus engine. The all-black stainless steel case has a large, 44mm diameter and is water resistant to 50 metres. It houses an M-NIY-8245 Japanese automatic movement with 21 jewels.

(Image credit: AVI-8)

Limited to just 500 examples worldwide, the watch comes on a black leather strap and features illumination on the hour and minute hands, as well as the second markers around the circumference of the dial.

A second turbine design is used for a sub dial at the four o’clock position, and the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

Priced at £350, the AVI-8 Hawker Harrier Pegasus Automatic will be available to buy on AVI-8’s website from 27 June.