This TAG Heuer limited edition Carrera Day-Date is bringing back the blue dial trend
TAG Heuer collaborates with Watches of Switzerland on limited edition Carrera Day-Date
QUICK SUMMARY
TAG Heuer has launched a new Carrera Day-Date watch exclusively through Watches of Switzerland Group.
Available at select UK showrooms, the limited edition TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date has an icy blue dial and is powered by the TH31-02 movement.
TAG Heuer has just launched a new limited edition Carrera Day-Date, but you can’t buy it on its website. As part of a collaboration with Watches of Switzerland Group, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date is available exclusively at Watches of Switzerland, Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb.
First introduced in 1963, the Carrera watch is one of TAG Heuer’s most popular collections. Its Day-Date version stands out from its Carrera siblings with its dual calendar display at three o'clock which – as the name states – shows the day of the week and the date.
The new TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date has all the standard features you expect from this timepiece style, and it brings back an exciting watch trend – the blue dial. Blue is a very popular dial colour, but over the past few years, we’ve been seeing a lot bolder and brighter colours, including greens, yellows, oranges and pinks.
Exclusive to Watches of Switzerland Group, the latest TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date has an icy blue dial which stands out from its 41mm polished stainless steel case. The dial has a subtle sunray brushed finish and is complimented by silver baton hour markers, hour and minute hands.
The key characteristic of the TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date is its day-date window at three o’clock. It’s framed by silver, has a white base and black lettering and numbers that match the black seconds hand.
Powered by the TH31-02 automatic calibre movement, the TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date has an 80 hour power reserve. It can be seen via the caseback. The watch is finished with a three-row, H-shaped steel bracelet. A TAG Heuer shield is engraved on the crown and bracelet’s clasp.
When asked about the new Carrera Day-Date, Craig Bolton, UK President of the Watches of Switzerland Group commented, “the newest addition to the collection combines understated luxury, with an unmistakable sporting essence which has been at the heart of the iconic Carrera family since it first launched in 1963.”
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“It’s a privilege to bring this reimagined and contemporary design – which reflects the innovation, refinement, and enduring heritage of the brand – to watch enthusiasts across the UK,” Bolton said.
This version of the TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date is limited to just 250 pieces, and is exclusively available online at Watches of Switzerland, Goldsmiths and Mappin & Webb, and in its showrooms. It’s priced at £3,950.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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