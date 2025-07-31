This solar-powered chronograph might be my favourite Seiko yet

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has revealed a set of new watches with links to the Datsun 240Z rally car and its victory at the 1971 East Africa Safari Rally. The highlight of the collection is a solar-powered model with a red and black colour way inspired by the car's competition livery and Seiko branding. Priced at £880, the watch is available now.

Seiko’s on a roll at the moment, having revealed a whole suite of new Prospex Speedtimers, plus a range of watches in collaboration with Japanese car brand Datsun.

Now though, I think it might have released my favourite of the bunch. It’s called the Prospex Solar Speedtimer x Datsun Fairlady Z, and it’s a solar-powered chronograph watch with a red and black colourway that pays tribute to a 1970s rally car.

Limited to 4,000 pieces worldwide, the watch celebrates the Datsun 240Z’s victory at the East Africa Safari Rally in 1971.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Granted, it isn’t the most obvious link for a watchmaker to follow, but I’m here for it. Matching the car’s bodywork, the watch features a black bezel with tachymeter for calculating average speed, and a red ring around the outer edge of the black dial. There are also red markings on the bezel, and two of the three sundial hands are blue – a nod towards Seiko’s blue and white logo worn by the rally car’s competition livery.

As its name suggests, the watch is driven by a solar-powered movement. Made by Seiko, it’s called the V192 and it can be charged by both natural and artificial light; it’s accurate to plus/minus 15 seconds per day and offers up to six months of power reserve when fully charged.

Other details linking the watch to the car include a dashboard-inspired font and a Datsun logo on the dial. Turn the watch around, and its stainless steel back features a 3D emblem of the winning car. Available to order now, the watch is priced at £880.

(Image credit: Seiko)

In other Seiko news, the company has also just revealed another couple of new Prospex Speedtimer models.

These include a second Datsun collaboration, but this time with a black case, a black leather strap and an automatic mechanical movement.

Called the Prospex Speedtimer x Datsun Fairlady Z and pictured above, the watch is limited to just 500 pieces and – along with the non-limited Speedtimer Maximum Precision 8 R Mechanical Chronograph – is priced between £2,400 and £2,950.