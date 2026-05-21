This new Bremont might be my favourite military watch yet

QUICK SUMMARY Bremont has revealed a new capsule collection, giving its Altitude models a new Air Force Blue dial colour. The four-watch collection includes a new model, the MB Meteor Time Zones, which features GMT functionality and a 24-city time zones inner bezel. All models feature a 42 mm titanium case, and are offered with either a matching bracelet, blue leather strap or blue nato strap. Prices start at £3,700.

British watchmaker Bremont has revealed a new capsule collection that pairs titanium cases and Air Force Blue dials to stunning effect.

There are four members of the collection, which sits inside Bremont’s Altitude range. All with 42 mm titanium cases and matching bracelets – plus blue leather and fabric Nato straps are also available – the watches lean on Bremont’s close ties with the military.

The collection includes Air Force Blue variants of the Altitude 39 Date, MB Meteor, Chronograph GMT, and the new Altitude MB Meteor Time Zones. For me, it’s the latter that is the star of the show. I love how the dial manages to pack in the time, date, GMT functionality, and a secondary 24-hour scale, plus the 24 time zones you’d expect from a world timer watch, while still looking sleek and perfectly legible.

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Bremont said of the novelties: “Rooted in the same extreme durability and high-performance standards that define Bremont’s collections, these new references introduce a contemporary design language and visual impact to Bremont’s aviation inspired Altitude collection.”

(Image credit: Bremont)

Of the dial colour, the company added: “Deep, refined and instantly recognisable, [Air Force Blue] echoes the uniforms, instruments and aircraft that have defined the RAF for over a century.”

Other design details include high-contrast white Super-LumiNova applied numerals (with blue emission) and Bremont’s signature aviation details. These include the knurled central barrel of the MB models, which is then repeated on the dual crowns at the two and four o’clock positions.

Red details are prevalent across several models, including on the tips of the second and GMT hands of the new MB Meteor Time Zones (pictured below), while “London” is also finished in red to signify it being the location of Greenwich Mean Time.

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(Image credit: Bremont)

Available with a titanium bracelet, blue leather strap or blue Nato strap, the MB Meteor Time Zones is driven by the BB641 automatic mechanical movement, with 25 jewels, anachron balance spring, nivaflex mainspring and 56 hours of power reserve.

The inner time zones bezel is bidirectional, and rotated by turning the crown at the four o’clock position, while the upper crown is used for local time and date in the usual way.

All four watches are protected by a sapphire crystal, have an exhibition case back, and water resistant to 100 metres.

Prices range from £3,700 to £5,750, although the new MB Meteor Time Zones is yet to become available.