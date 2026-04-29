This Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is the perfect military throwback

QUICK SUMMARY Hamilton has revealed a new addition to its Khaki Field collection. Called the Mechanical 36, the watch is a faithful reproduction of a Hamilton Watch issues to the US Air Force Navigators in the 1970s. Priced at £595 and with a compact 36mm case, the watch is water resistant to 100 metres and is driven by an automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve. It'll be available from 20th May, with production only running until the end of 2026.

You’ll no doubt be familiar with how Hamilton’s Khaki Field watch collection is inspired by military timepieces from the past. But for its latest model, Hamilton has honed in on a very specific one from the 1970s – and does so with fabulous results.

It’s called the Khaki Field Mechanical 36 and it’s a near-identical revival of the Hamilton FAPD 5101, a watch produced back in the 1970s for the US Air Force Navigators.

Produced for only a short period, the original had a 36mm parkerised case – modest by today’s standards but quite large for the time – and a manufacturer 684 calibre manually-wound movement developed for this watch alone and never used again. In case you're wondering, parkerisation is the process of applying a phosphate conversion coating to steel to protect it from corrosion and wear.

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(Image credit: Hamilton)

The new watch faithfully recreates the look of the original, from the same 36 mm case width, to the fixed lug bars and acrylic, box-shaped crystal. Improvements unlocked by contemporary watchmaking include 100 metres of watch resistance and a warm, vintage glow created by the use of Super-LumiNova Grade X2 lume.

Instead of recreating the one-off 684 calibre movement, Hamilton has fitted the Khaki Field 36 with its H-50 automatic mechanical movement with Nivachron balance spring and an impressive 80 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

As with other Hamilton pieces, the watch comes on a textile NATO strap with pink buckle. Unlike its stablemates, however, is the Mechanical 36’s exclusivity, since Hamilton says it’ll only be produced during 2026 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in the USA.

Priced at £595, the watch will be available to buy from 20th May. It’ll be sold alongside Hamilton’s pre-existing 38mm and 42mm variants of the Khaki Field Mechanical.