This extremely limited watch by Orient Star is a thing of cosmic beauty
Orient Star has revealed a pair of stunning new watches with dials unlike any other
QUICK SUMMARY
Orient Star has revealed a pair of new watches for its M34 F8 Date collection. Both sporting eye-catching dials in black and green, it's the former that impresses with its stunning depiction of a meteor shower.
Available now, the watches are priced at £2,375 (green) and £2,700 (black), with the latter limited to 160 examples.
Good luck choosing between the latest additions to Orient Star’s M34 watch collection, because they both look stunning – and one is sure to sell out very quickly indeed.
Part of the Japanese watchmaker’s M34 F8 Date family, the two new watches feature a pair of dial finishes unlike anything I’ve seen before. And there’s good reason for that, since the black model, which is limited to just 160 examples worldwide, uses what Orient Star claims is a world-first “nanoparticle metal multilayering technology” to bring a sky full of shooting stars to your wrist.
The dial is intended to depict the Perseid Meteor Shower, with streaks of white added to a black dial reminiscent of the night sky. It’s a beautiful design, bringing a sense of movement and speed to what is otherwise a simple watch design. The traditional three-hand design has a date window at the three o’clock position and a power reserve indicator at 12 o’clock.
Orient Star describes the unique manufacturing process as “a new technique in which ink composed of nanometer-sized ultra-fine metal particles are layer injected several times onto the dial.” It’s a technique used in electronics production, the watchmaker says, adding that it results in “the creation of extremely delicate, elaborate dials with a sense of depth.”
This watch is joined by a sister timepiece, which is identical, aside from the dial. For this non-limited model Orient Star has fitted a green dial with an intricate stamped pattern that subtly shifts in colour and tone as the watch is moved.
Both watches have a 40mm stainless steel case housing the company’s own F8N74 automatic mechanical movement, with 22 jewels and up to 60 hours of power reserve. The movement is visible through the sapphire crystal case back, and both watches offer 100 metres of water resistance. Both timepieces come with a 20mm stainless steel bracelet with trifold deployant buckle.
The black dial is limited to just 160 examples worldwide and is priced at £2,700, and the non-limited green dial is £2,375. Both are available now.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New Hublot model proves it's hip to be square
Complete with a tourbillon built in
-
Wolf Cub watch winder review: the perfect watch winder for most people
The Wolf Cub Single watch winder is the perfect option for your first time
-
Zenith adds a retro-charmed watch with a stunning stone dial
It follows a theme from Watches and Wonders 2025
-
Girard Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston Martin hands on – a special edition worthy of pole position
This racing-themed watch exudes style and substance
-
Girard Perragaux revives a gorgeous dive watch with a little help from Bamford
The Deep Diver is dripping with 60s cool
-
11 watch deals under £500 I'd buy right now – Seiko, Tissot, Citizen and more
Everything from dive watches to GMTs are on sale
-
The OMEGA Railmaster returns with a beautiful beige dial
OMEGA has just revealed two new models of Railmaster with striking new dials
-
New Christopher Ward The Twelve offers a sleek dial and a titanium case
It might be the perfect sports watch