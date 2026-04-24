These stylish new Hamilton Jazzmaster Quartz dials will get you summer-ready

QUICK SUMMARY Hamilton has revealed a set of new dial colours for the 32 mm and 40 mm variants of its Jazzmaster Quartz watch. Including pink, arctic blue, turquoise and beige, as well as black and silver, the new colours give Hamilton's elegant but versatile watch an injection of colour that'll be perfect through the summer months. All are available now for £390.

With the sun in the sky and our gardens coming into bloom, the timing is perfect for the new spring 2026 Jazzmaster Quartz collection from Hamilton.

Eight new variants of Jazzmaster Quartz make up the spring collection, and while the restrained black, silver and blue are timelessly elegant, it’s the green, pink and beige sun ray dials that’ll be on your wrist this summer.

The new dial colours are available across the 32mm and 40mm variants of Jazzmaster Quartz, an elegant timepiece with a stainless steel case with matching bracelet, sapphire crystal, 50 metres of water resistance and simple, time-only functionality.

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That said, not all colours are offered with both case sizes. The bright turquoise and “Arctic Dawn Blue” dials are available on both models, while black and beige are only on the larger 40 mm watch, and both ‘Warm Rose’ pink and silver are exclusive to the smaller watch.

It’s a bit of a shame that pink isn’t offered at 40 mm, especially since it’s an incredibly popular colour on larger watches and is available from other brands.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

The lovely turquoise and blue dial colours are thankfully present with both size options. I especially like the boldness of the turquoise and think it’ll look fantastic through the coming summer months.

Being quartz watches, these variants of Jazzmaster are battery powered and should keep accurate time for several years before needing a new battery, regardless of how often (or infrequently) they’re worn.

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Away from the new colours, design details include skeletonised dauphine hands, and a set of indices where the 12, three, six and nine markers are applied, and the rest are printed to the dial.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Nodding to its versatility, Hamilton says of the Jazzmaster Quartz: “Whether the day calls for New York energy, Swiss adventures, Parisian flair, Tokyo modernity, or Seoul’s dynamic edge, its refined three-row bracelet and versatile design adapt with ease. Equally at home with tailored looks or relaxed weekend layers, it’s a watch ready for any destination.”

Available now, the new variants of Hamilton Jazzmaster Quartz are all priced at £390, regardless of dial colour or case size.