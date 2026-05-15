Panerai takes the high seas with new Radiomir Bronzo – you’ll never guess what it’s made of

QUICK SUMMARY Panerai is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Eilean with a new Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 watch. Measuring 47mm, the Panerai Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 is crafted from bronze, and features a dark green dial and a three day power reserve.

Panerai is taking to the high seas with its new Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 watch . The timepiece is in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Eilean, a Bermudian ketch designed and built in 1936, which is now making a return to the classic regatta circuit this year.

Panerai has a longstanding history with sailing, and in 2009, it acquired and restored the Eilean ketch that was originally made by Scottish shipyard, Fife of Fairlie. Eilean made a comeback in 2018, but eight years later, it’s back again and kicking off its 2026 season with an official ship launch at Italian shipyard, Cantiere del Carlo.

To pay homage to Eilean’s next sailing season – which will see it travel across France, Italy and Spain at classic regattas – Panerai is celebrating the ketch’s 90th anniversary with its Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 . As you can probably tell, the new timepiece is made out of a very special material.

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The Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 is crafted from bronze, a material that Panerai is well known for incorporating into its many watch designs. Bronze has also been historically used in the construction of many ship and yacht components due to its durability and water resistance, so it’s only fitting that this sailing-inspired watch is made from bronze.

The bronze case of the Radiomir Bronzo PAM00760 measures 47mm, making it a pretty sizable watch, so smaller wrists may struggle with these dimensions. The bezel and crown are made from brushed bronze, and the case itself has a subtle rounded square shape which surrounds the circular dial.

(Image credit: Panerai)

The dial has a dark green colour with a grainy surface texture. The degrade colouring makes the ‘edges’ of the dial appear darker while the centre is much lighter. The bronze Arabic numerals and hour markers are oversized and the blue steel hands stand out against the green backdrop, especially in the dark, thanks to Super-LumiNova making them glow green.

Powered by the hand-wound P.3000 calibre movement, it’s designed to embody the robust characteristics of Panerai’s early instruments for the Italian Navy. The movement can be seen via the open titanium caseback which displays a wide bridge and three companion bridges, and two spring barrels.

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Another cool feature of the movement is its quick change time function. By pulling the crown out to the first click position, wearers can quickly move the hour hand forwards to backwards by one hour without disturbing the minute hand. The movement also gives the watch a three day power reserve.