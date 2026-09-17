New Grand Seiko watch is all about the numerals – this is why I love it

QUICK SUMMARY Grand Seiko has announced the new 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’. The Arabic numeral font was specifically designed by Nobuhiro Kosugi, Grand Seiko’s watch designer, to flow nicely alongside the Grand Seiko logo.

Grand Seiko has announced its latest limited edition watch , and despite how simple it looks, there’s a lot more to it than first meets the eye. The – deep breath, everybody – Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ has a minimalist dial, but its strap, movement and Arabic numerals are what make it impressive.

The new Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ is inspired by the first Grand Seiko that launched back in 1960. 40 years later, Grand Seiko debuted the SBGW001 in 2001, which was inspired by the original 1960s design.

Taking design inspiration from both the first Grand Seiko and SBGW001, Grand Seiko’s newest watch is all about Arabic numerals. While Grand Seiko does use Arabic numerals on its watches, it’s quite rare, as the manufacturer prefers baton hour markers or no numerals at all.

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(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

The Arabic numeral font on the Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ has been designed by Nobuhiro Kosugi, Grand Seiko’s watch designer who joined the brand in 1993. The numerals are bold and slightly rounded, almost making them look like numbers you’d see on a digital clock.

Kosugi designed the numbers in this way to harmonise with the brand’s logo which sits just underneath 12 o’clock. The base of the dial is navy blue, with stainless steel numerals, minute track and dauphine hands. A gold seconds hand stands out amongst the darker background.

Sitting in a 37.3mm stainless steel case, the Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ is powered by the 9S64 calibre movement. The movement – which is visible via the caseback – gives the watch a 72 hour power reserve, and it’s accurate to +5/-3 seconds per year.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

The Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ is finished with a ‘Japan Blue’ crocodile leather strap that was dyed using traditional Japanese indigo dyeing techniques. It also comes with an additional grey strap.

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The new Grand Seiko 9S Mechanical Manual-Winding Limited Edition with ‘Arabic Numerals’ definitely marks a change amongst the brand’s other watch designs. I much prefer numerals to markers, so this watch is a big hit with me, and I hope to see this style be introduced to more Grand Seiko watches in the future.