Good luck choosing between these handsome new watches from Hamilton

QUICK SUMMARY Hamilton has revealed a pair of handsome new GMT watches as part of its Khaki Navy collection. Case options include stainless steel and bronze, with matching metal and fabric straps. Both are watch resistant to 300 metres and have a GMT dial for keeping track of a second time zone. Prices starts at £1,265.

Hamilton has added a pair of new GMT watches to its Khaki Navy collection and, honestly, I’m struggling to decide which is my favourite.

Both have a 43 mm case, a dial with a red GMT hand and a black bezel. But after that, they both go off in totally different directions. One is stainless steel and the other is bronze, meaning the case of the latter will develop a lovely patina as it oxidises with age.

The former comes with a matching stainless steel bracelet, while the latter pairs its bronze case with black textile Nato strap with golden stripes. Both protect their dials with a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and both are illuminated at night with light green Super-LumiNova.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Both are driven by an H-14 automatic mechanical movement with a Nivachron balance spring and a generous 80 hours of power reserve. That means you could take the watch off when fully wound, leave it for a little over three full days, and it’ll still be keeping the correct time.

The biggest feature of the new Khaki Navy Scuba Auto GMT 43mm, to give the duo their full name is the GMT function. This uses a second hour hand (coloured red) and a 24-hour scale (on the bezel) to keep track of a second time zone. Traditionally the extra hand was set to GMT, but this can also be used to track any time zone you like. Frequent flyers could set the red hand to their home time zone, for example, or to the time zone of their office while working abroad.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

The dials – grained white on the steel watch and plain black on the bronze model – feature a date window at the three o’clock position. Both watches are water resistant to 300 metres.

Have you chosen your favourite yet? I’m drawn to the grained white dial of the steel model, but on balance I think I prefer the bronze watch, and how it’ll develop a patina over time.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The steel model is £1,265, the bronze is £1,380 and both are available now.