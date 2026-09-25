Citizen’s new The Citizen watch has a dial made of paper – yes, really

QUICK SUMMARY Citizen has launched two The Citizen limited edition watches, crafted from Tosa washi paper. Limited to 300 pieces each, The Citizen Tosa Washi Dial Limited-Edition watches are available in white or red, and are powered by Citizen’s eco-drive movement.

Citizen has launched two new limited edition watches from its The Citizen collection, and their dials are made of an unexpected material. The Citizen Tosa Washi Dial Limited-Edition line-up includes the AQ4106-00B and the AQ4100-65X, both of which display beautiful dials crafted from Tosa washi paper.

As a Japanese watch manufacturer, Citizen is known for using Japanese techniques and traditions when making its timepieces. Its new launches feature Tosa washi paper, a lightweight yet strong Japanese paper, that’s been introduced to the watches as part of the dial, and handmade by artisans in Kochi.

Both watches measure 38.3mm and have cases made from Super Titanium. They’re powered by the Cal.A060 eco-drive movement that gives them seven months of battery life on a full charge and when in power saving mode. With its quartz regulator, the watches have +5 seconds annual accuracy and can be charged with both natural and artificial light.

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Starting with the AQ4106-00B version of The Citizen Tosa Washi Dial Limited-Edition, the white dial uses a Unryushi paper technique which is interwoven with gold fibres. Each dial is unique, but you should be able to see subtle gold patterns and swirls tracing across the dial.

(Image credit: Citizen)

The case of the AQ4106-00B is Sakura Pink which matches the hour markers, and hours, minutes and seconds hands. A date window sits at three o’clock, and the frame of its box is also displayed in Sakura Pink. Pretty and dainty, the AQ4106-00B is finished with a brown crocodile leather strap.

The second The Citizen Tosa Washi Dial Limited-Edition watch is the AQ4100-65X which is even more technical than the first. The red dial is made from Tosa Tengujoshi paper which is the thinnest paper in the world.

To achieve the colour, the main paper on the dial has been overlapped with a translucent crimson layer. This makes the paper look as if it's coloured, as dyeing the ultra-thin paper would be extremely delicate and difficult.

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(Image credit: Citizen)

The layer gives the dial a bold red colour, but it still allows the natural texture of the paper to come through, especially when the light hits it. The AQ4100-65X is finished with a silver platinum coated case, and an integrated metal bracelet.