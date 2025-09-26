Arnold & Son’s new watch is like looking at the night sky

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son launches the Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition. Limited to just 18 pieces, the watch measures 38mm and features mother-of-pearl and diamonds.

Arnold & Son has just debuted a new Perpetual Moon watch, and it might be my favourite yet. Perfect for women or those with smaller wrists, the new Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition measures just 38mm but is just as eye-catching with its moonphase and diamond accents.

If you love all things to do with astronomy and the night sky, then you’ll love the new Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon collection. The newest watch to hit the range is the Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition which has a smaller size than its ‘siblings’ but still packs a punch with its stunning dial design.

Measuring just 38mm, the Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition has a blue aventurine glass dial that looks like the night sky. It has a cutout at the top to show off a mother-of-pearl moonphase that lights up to an icy blue shade during the night, giving it a glow-in-the-dark effect with its use of Super-LumiNova.

Next to the moonphase in the cutout are Ursa Major and Cassiopeia constellations, and the main area of the dial is also dotted with hand painted stars. The silver hour and minute hands point at hour markers represented by marquise-cut diamonds for that extra bit of sparkle.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

For even more sparkle – because 12 diamonds on the dial just isn’t enough – the bezel of the white gold case is studded with brilliant-cut diamonds. The crown and lugs are also decorated with diamonds, so you have about 80 diamonds in a total on the watch.

The Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition is powered by Arnold & Son’s A&S1612 manually wound movement which can be viewed via the caseback. It gives the watch a 90 hour power reserve and is finished with a midnight blue strap made from alligator leather.

As you’d expect from a watch featuring 80 diamonds, the Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 38 White Gold Aventurine Edition isn’t cheap. It’ll set you back £53,500 and that’s only if you can get your hands on it. It’s limited to just 18 pieces and is available from select stores.