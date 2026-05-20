Watch out, Dyson – Ghd just launched new hot brushes for all hair types
Ghd is back with another round of its popular hot hair stylers
QUICK SUMMARY
Ghd has launched two new hot brushes, designed for styling all hair types.
Both priced at £189, the Ghd Glide+ and Glide+ Max have advanced styling technology that styles hair while protecting it from heat damage.
Watch out, Dyson – Ghd is back with two new hot brushes designed to style all different types of hair. Improving on its original Glide hot brush, Ghd has now introduced the Glide+ and Glide+ Max with redesigned brush heads and more advanced heat protecting technology than before.
Best known for its collection of hair straighteners, Ghd launched its first hot brush back in 2019. Called the Ghd Glide, it looks like a normal hair brush but has built-in technology that heats up the bristles for better and more controlled hair styling.
Now, Ghd has launched two new versions of its popular Glide hot brushes to cater to more hair types. The Glide+ and Glide+ Max both have similar features, but the former is smaller and best for short, straight and wavy hair, while the latter is square, wider and best for long, thick and curly hair.
Both hot brushes come with Ghd’s advanced technology which keeps them at the optimum styling temperature of 185°C. This level of heat ensures the hot brushes can professionally style your hair without causing any heat damage, and leaving hair less frizzy and more shiny.
I’ve tried a few hot brushes in my time as T3’s Home Editor, and one of the biggest problems I’ve had is how hot they get. Before you say anything, of course I expect the bristles of a hot brush to get hot but the handle and back of the brush can get hot too, but this is something Ghd has fixed with its new design.
The Ghd Glide+ and Glide+ Max have both been redesigned with a new outerframe on the brush head which has smoother lines and an aerogel barrier that prevents the back of the brush from getting too hot. Ghd has also updated the Glide+ and Glide+ Max hot brushes with a faster heat up time, so you can style your hair quickly even when you’re in a rush.
Ghd has also redesigned the dual bristles on both brushes so you can get closer to the hair root for better control without snags or tangles. The Ghd Glide+ Max which is designed for long and thick hair has also been given an extra-large paddle design which allows you to style thicker sections of hair in less time.
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The new Ghd Glide+ hot brushes are available to buy now with both priced at £189.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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