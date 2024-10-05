This is why you should be taking more baths this time of year, according to a doctor

As temperatures start to drop, the thought of a hot, steaming bubble bath can be the stuff of dreams. I won't lie, there are some days when I get home from work and jump straight in the tub...no judgement, ok?

If you appreciate baths in the same way, then you'll pleased to know that there are some incredible health benefits of taking a long old soak this time of year. Whilst there's still a recommended length of time you should actually spend in the bath, it's apparently one of the best things you can do when the frost starts to settle.

To find out more, I spoke with the experts at Victorian Plumbing, who have partnered with Dr Hana Patel. Together, they explained how time in the tub can enhance relaxation and wellness, especially as we head into the colder months.

Why should we take more baths during winter?

The experts shared that a warm bath before bed can help a person fall asleep and improve sleep quality. The reason for this is that a bath will help lower your core body temperature, which in turn helps with our circadian sleep signals.

Another reason why baths are so beneficial is their ability to help with the rise in cold and flu cases. As the colder months set in and symptoms become more common, the NHS advises that steam inhalation can ease congestion by loosening mucus. A relaxing soak in a warm bath not only offers comfort but also promotes steam inhalation, providing natural relief.

