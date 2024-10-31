These 5 Lumie wake up lights are perfect for brightening dark mornings – and they've all had a massive price cut on Amazon

With darker mornings becoming the norm, investing in one of the best wake up lights can make a significant difference in how you start your day. These lights are designed to mimic a natural sunrise, helping your brain gradually reduce melatonin and boost cortisol levels, allowing you to wake up feeling more refreshed and alert.
Lumie is a highly respected brand in this space, known for its expertise in light therapy. Its products pretty much dominate T3's wake up light guide, meaning you're choosing one of the top-rated options on the market.
If this sounds familiar, take a look at the deals below for Lumie's top wake up lights. With impressive discounts currently on Amazon, it’s an ideal time to invest in one for a brighter start to winter days.
This is Lumie's newest wake up light, so we're impressed to see it discounted already. It's designed to create a gentle waking experience by gradually brightening over 30 minutes, and its alarm offers multiple sounds, including nature-inspired tones. The light can be adjusted to different colors, serving as both a mood light and bedside lamp
The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is T3's favourite wake up light, and there are many reasons why. It offers a range of brightness settings and alarm sounds, including white noise, ocean waves and bird calls, along with an FM radio option. It also features a sunset simulation that gradually dims, designed to help users wind down before bed.
Lumie's Bodyclock Spark 100 is a great option if your looking for a wake up light without all the bells and whistles. Although it lacks sound alarms or additional light colours, it’s designed to mimic natural light transitions effectively, making it an accessible option for those looking for basic wake-up light features to improve their sleep routine.
Just like other Lumie wake up lights, the Bodyclock Glow 150 gradually brightens over a customisable 20–90-minute period to ease you into waking, whilst the sunset simulation gently dims to prepare you for sleep. It also offers 10 sleep/wake sounds, including white noise.
Okay, you got us. The Lumie Vitamin L isn't the same as the other options on this list, but it is a compact light therapy lamp designed to boost mood, energy and focus by mimicking natural sunlight. It's ideal for combating SAD and winter blues, and it offers 10,000 lux of brightness. It can also be positioned vertically or horizontally for convenient placement.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
