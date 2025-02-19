Simba reveals 3 shocking signs of sleep deprivation on the body
Simba’s latest study reveals the main physical effects of sleep deprivation
QUICK SUMMARY
Simba has conducted a study on the physical effects that sleep deprivation can have on the body. The results show that bad quality sleep has the biggest impact on the skin, weight, feet and hands, and is depicted via advanced AI images.
A bad night’s sleep can have a much bigger impact on your health and wellbeing than you may think. Beyond just feeling tired, sleep deprivation can take a visible toll on your body, and Simba’s recent study has gone into shocking detail about what a lack of sleep looks like in advanced AI images.
Simba, one of the best mattress brands on the market, recently conducted a survey that looked at the sleep habits of 2,175 UK adults. Participants were asked whether they got more or less than seven hours of sleep a night which is the minimum amount recommended by the NHS. Following this question, participants were asked about their physical health and appearance.
The results were shocking to say the least and even more so after Simba created advanced AI images to depict what can happen to the body when it’s sleep deprived. Over 60% of British adults get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep, with men and 35-44 year olds suffering the most from sleep deprivation.
Using AI and its survey data, Simba looked into the effects of sleep deprivation and found three key areas of the body that suffered the most. The first area that was impacted the most by a lack of sleep – and the first part of the body to show signs of it – was the skin.
Simba’s study revealed that brittle nails, blotchy and uneven skin tone and dull and sallow skin were the most common complaints after a lack of sleep, and more so from women than men. 44% of 35-44 year olds also reported that they saw an increase in eczema while 30% of 18-34 year olds experienced psoriasis on their arms.
Weight was the second main area that was impacted by sleep deprivation, as the study found that seven out of 10 respondents who slept less than seven hours had a BMI falling into the obese category. 79% of people who got less than seven hours also said they noticed increased fat deposits around the belly.
The third area of concern was related to temperature, as 34% of women commented that they experienced cold feet and 27% said they regularly had cold hands. Fluid retention and swelling was also a concern with women experiencing more bloating and puffy ankles than men after a bad night’s sleep.
All these symptoms and more were graphically illustrated by Simba in its AI images that showed the dramatic effects of what sleep deprivation can do. Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, Simba’s charity partner, commented that “a lack of sleep doesn’t just leave you tired – it shows up all over your body.”
She went on to comment that nighttime is when the body works to regenerate and repair itself, so any disruptions to this can have a huge impact. Specifically, she mentioned that when you’re sleep deprived, hormones like cortisol, ghrelin and leptin rise or are unbalanced which results in skin conditions worsening, hunger spiking, and regular aches and pains.
At risk of stating the obvious, the key to solving sleep deprivation is to get more sleep – duh. But it’s easier said than done for most people, which is why investing in a good mattress, creating a solid bedtime routine and sticking to the rules of sleep hygiene can set you on the right path to solving your sleep problems.
For more study details, sleep advice and cosy mattresses, head to Simba.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
