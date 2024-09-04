Panda London upgrades its sleep collection with its most eco-friendly mattress yet

QUICK SUMMARY
Panda London has launched its latest mattress and it’s the brand's most eco-friendly model yet. The new Hybrid Bamboo Mattress
The Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is available to buy now with prices starting at £649.
Panda London has added to its sleep collection with its most eco-friendly mattress to date. The new Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress has replaced its first model as the original brand’s mattress but it’s just as luxurious yet more affordable than before.
Founded in 2015, Panda London may be a newer name within the best mattress market but it’s quickly become known for its use of bamboo in its mattresses, duvets, pillows and other bedding. Since its inception, Panda London has only had one mattress but that’s recently changed with the introduction of the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress.
Before we carry on with all the details, Panda originally launched a mattress called the Hybrid Bamboo Mattress but that has now changed. The older or original mattress is now called the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro. To help differentiate between the two, the new model is now the ‘original’ whereas the Pro is the higher end version – see our 5-star Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress Pro review for our experience.
Now with that out of the way, the launch of the new Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress has been described as a ‘new era of comfort’. The mattress is made up of six layers and features a hybrid mixture of springs and foam. The BioCell foam and DualFlex foam layers offer exceptional comfort, alignment and temperature control, all thanks to the use of bamboo.
The BioCell foam layer of the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is made from open-cell bamboo infused memory foam. There are many benefits to having a bamboo mattress, including comfort, support and sustainability, but one of the main reasons bamboo offers a great night’s sleep is its breathability.
The bamboo within the foam ensures that the layer doesn’t trap heat and allows for better temperature control so you don’t get too hot or too cold throughout the night. It’s also odour-resistant and naturally hypoallergenic so it’s suitable for people with allergies – see why experts say bamboo is the best material for sleep for more details.
Aside from the memory foam layers, the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress also features up to 800 steel pocket springs that offer complete body support and protection. The mattress is complete with a soft bamboo cover for extra cushioning and cosiness.
The new Panda London Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is available in single, double, king, super king and EU sizes at Panda. Prices range from £649 - £1,050 depending on the size you choose, and Panda offers a 100-night free trial.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
