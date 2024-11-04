Nutritionist reveals top 5 foods you should eat to fight the winter blues

With the clocks having gone back and darker nights beginning to creep in, more and more people will begin to experience symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Whilst products such as the best wake up lights can be used to help, those who suffer can be subject to symptoms such as low mood, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping, making it hard to function on a day-to-day basis.
To find out more, I've been speaking to Kyle Crowley, a Nutrition expert at Protein Works. We discussed how specific dietary choices can help manage SAD symptoms, and the top food recommendations that work best.
Keep reading to find out the top five foods you should be eating, and why they're your best bet at beating the winter blues over the coming months.
1. Vitamin D
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a key role in hormone balance. It can be obtained naturally from sunlight, but it's recommended to increase vitamin D intake during winter through dietary sources, such as egg yolks, red meat and oily fish.
Check out our roundup of the best vitamin D supplements for more information.
2. Tryptophan
Foods high in tryptophan include oats, bananas and peanuts. A diet low in tryptophan can lead to low serotonin production, which can result in increased symptoms of anxiety and depression. This smoothie recipe is perfect place to start if you're not sure.
3. Oats
Oats are a good source of B vitamins, particularly B6, which plays a role in neurotransmitter function and mood regulation. Having a warm bowl of oats is also comforting, which can be soothing during the cold, darker months.
4. Berries
From blueberries to strawberries, berries are great at combating the negative effect of stress through vitamin C. Having berries at breakfast can set you up for the day ahead, especially as they can improve mood within two hours of being consumed.
5. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3, which helps to increase dopamine and serotonin levels. They're also high in Thiamine, a B vitamin that increases energy and mood stability. Magnesium is also found in flaxseed, a relaxing mineral that reduces stress and improves energy production.
Read the 3 ways to combat SAD beyond light therapy next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
