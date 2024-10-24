This Bluetooth speaker offers sound, lighting and a power bank in one – and it’s under £70

QUICK SUMMARY
VQ has launched its Halo Bluetooth speaker that offers sound, lighting and charging in one handy device. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, the VQ Halo has a built-in power bank and lantern – and it’s ridiculously well priced.
The Halo Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern is available for £69.99.
VQ has just launched its latest Bluetooth speaker that has a lot more to offer than just audio. For both indoor and outdoor use, the Halo Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern is a 3-in-1 device that offers 360-degree sound, mood lighting and portable recharging – and it's under £70.
Despite its surprisingly low cost, the Halo Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern – or VQ Halo as I’ll call it from now on – promises strong audio, while also being able to light up a room and charge your phone at the same time. Weighing just 800g and with its IPX4 water resistant design, the VQ Halo can handle the elements, and has a leather handle attached so you can carry it with you through your house or on outdoor adventures.
A wireless Bluetooth speaker, the VQ Halo is equipped with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) to pair two devices together. It has 22 watts of 360-degree stereo sound and when paired together, the VQ Halo offers 44 watts of sound. It can also be connected to other Bluetooth devices and speakers for a more immersive sound experience.
With its lantern-inspired design, the VQ Halo can be easily controlled with the back-lit control panel and buttons located at the top of the speaker. Aside from audio controls, the panel on the VQ Halo can also customise the lighting. It has built-in LED mood lights that come with three lighting modes to set the mood in your garden, at a party or on a camping trip.
Arguably the most impressive part of the VQ Halo is its built-in power bank. It has a 7.4v 6000 mAh power bank with USB A and C ports, so you can easily charge your device and the Halo itself while on the go. It can also be plugged into other audio sources to boost the sound.
Compared to other speaker brands, the VQ Halo might falter in terms of sound, but if you’re looking for something affordable, it can definitely fit the bill. As it also comes with charging and lighting features, it’s a handy 3-in-1 device to have in your arsenal for your next garden party or camping trip.
VQ’s Halo Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Power Bank and Lantern is available to buy now for £69.99 at select retailers, including Amazon, Boots, Currys and B&Q.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
