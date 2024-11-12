These 5 energy-saving heaters will help you stay cosy without touching the thermostat

Winter temperatures can be relentless, but cranking up the central heating isn't always a cost-effective solution. There are some small changes you can make, such as putting on more layers or sealing drafts and leaks, but sometimes these steps just don’t quite feel enough.
Exploring innovative heating alternatives such as the best electric blankets and energy-efficient heaters are a great way to create a warm, snug environment without heating the whole house.
If this sounds appealing, VonHaus has just launched a selection of brand new heaters, all of which come with an extremely affordable price point. We've summarised each one below if you fancy taking a look.
1. 2000W Smart Panel Heater
The 2000W Smart Panel Heater is perfect for those who want to stay in control of their heating. It comes with a remote control and touch display, meaning there’s no need to get up and and adjust it manually.
With an intelligent eco mode that adopts a lower power setting, you’re covered when it comes to energy efficiency. You can also choose from 1000W or 2000W power outputs, easily adjust the thermostat to your liking, or utilise the handy 24-hour timer.
£89.99, VonHaus
2. White Mini Oil Filled Radiator
The White Mini Oil Filled Radiator is ideal for small spaces, especially for creating warmth in home offices, bedrooms or any cosy corner of the house.
Complete with an adjustable thermostat, automatic overheat protection and a lengthy 1.5M metre power cable, this miniature heater will become your best friend on chilly days. It's also available in black.
£34.99, VonHaus
3. 1500W PTC Space Heater
The 1500W PTC Space Heater features positive temperature coefficient ceramic technology, meaning it heats up quickly and efficiently, letting you embrace cosy warmth without driving up your energy bills.
This model comes with a choice of two heat modes, 70-degree oscillation and a 1-12 hour timer, making it easy to personalise the heater to your needs. It also comes complete with a sleek LED display and remote control.
£39.99, VonHaus
4. Black Large Oil Filled Radiator with Timer
An efficient, large heater that doesn’t compromise on looks, the Black Large Oil Filled Radiator with Timer blends in with any décor whilst delivering powerful warmth.
There are three adjustable power settings, letting you dial in the perfect temperature. It also comes complete with four smooth-gliding castors and integrated handles, making it a breeze to move around. Also available in white.
£79.99, VonHaus
5. Black Small Oil Filled Radiator
This Black Small Oil Filled Radiator delivers quick, efficient heating, and is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It comes with three power settings – 600W, 900W and a full 1500W – meaning you won’t feel chilly with this by your side.
£54.99, VonHaus
Check out out round up of the best heaters next.
