Stoov's new rechargeable heated blanket is so big that I immediately had to buy it

Nothing compares to the cosy comfort of owning one of the best electric blankets – you don't really know what you're missing out on until you try one. Not only do they wrap you up in an idyllic cocoon of blissful warmth, but they're also far more energy-efficient than heating the whole house for a few hours. I'm a huge fan of them and always will be, so Stoov's latest launch had my attention from the start.

The Dutch lifestyle brand has launched the Huge Hug, a game-changing heated blanket that's already received a prestigious Red Dot award. With an extra-large size of 180 x 135 cm, it's absolutely ginormous, making it a perfect gift for the festive season.

The Stoov Huge Hug features infrared technology and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to six hours of warmth. There are three temperature settings to choose from (32, 37 or 42 degrees) and its cordless design means you can practically take it anywhere.

When purchasing, you can choose between two battery options. The standard option provides 2.5-3.5 hours of heat, whereas the plus battery (an extra £25) extends this to 4-6 hours. I personally think that extra £25 is worth it, especially as it doubles the heating time.

There are four stylish variations available – the Original version comes in Soft Beige and Dark Grey, and Woolly comes in Beige and Graphite. It also features a handy elastic band that keeps the blanket neatly rolled up, so you can easily store or take it with you.