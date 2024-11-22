Stoov's new rechargeable heated blanket is so big that I immediately had to buy it

QUICK SUMMARY
Stoov has announced the launch of the Huge Hug, a rechargeable heated blanket that provides up to six hours of blissful warmth. There are two variations available, with four colours to choose from.
Prices start at £189.99/$210, and each version can be purchased on Stoov's online store.
Nothing compares to the cosy comfort of owning one of the best electric blankets – you don't really know what you're missing out on until you try one. Not only do they wrap you up in an idyllic cocoon of blissful warmth, but they're also far more energy-efficient than heating the whole house for a few hours. I'm a huge fan of them and always will be, so Stoov's latest launch had my attention from the start.
The Dutch lifestyle brand has launched the Huge Hug, a game-changing heated blanket that's already received a prestigious Red Dot award. With an extra-large size of 180 x 135 cm, it's absolutely ginormous, making it a perfect gift for the festive season.
Prices start at £189.99/$210, and each version can be purchased on Stoov's online store.
The Stoov Huge Hug features infrared technology and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to six hours of warmth. There are three temperature settings to choose from (32, 37 or 42 degrees) and its cordless design means you can practically take it anywhere.
When purchasing, you can choose between two battery options. The standard option provides 2.5-3.5 hours of heat, whereas the plus battery (an extra £25) extends this to 4-6 hours. I personally think that extra £25 is worth it, especially as it doubles the heating time.
There are four stylish variations available – the Original version comes in Soft Beige and Dark Grey, and Woolly comes in Beige and Graphite. It also features a handy elastic band that keeps the blanket neatly rolled up, so you can easily store or take it with you.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
