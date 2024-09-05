Put Alexa overhead with this ceiling-mounted audio amp

Quick Summary Q Acoustics' E300A amplifier is an Alexa-controllable amplifier designed to be installed in your ceiling to power multiple speakers. It's Spotify, Tidal, Amazon and AirPlay-enabled.

If you're planning to upgrade your home or build an extension any time soon, Q Acoustics has just the gadget for you. Its new E300A amplifier, which is designed to be installed in your ceiling, is a Wi-Fi-enabled hi-fi amplifier with built-in Alexa for smart home control, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Amazon Music (including multi-room), AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth streaming too. And if you prefer old-fashioned remote control rather than voice control, Q Acoustics provides an IR remote too.

Once installed the E300A looks rather like a fancy downlighter. You can connect it to your home network via Wi-Fi or via an Ethernet socket that'll live in its recess, and there's Bluetooth 5.2 for easy connections to your phone, tablet or laptop. There are also 24-bit/96kHz digital optical inputs and a 3.5mm stereo connection, again in the part that'll be invisible once installed.

Q Acoustics E300A amplifier: key specs, pricing and availability

As you'd expect, the E300A has been designed with Q Acoustics' own speakers in mind – but you can drive your own preferred speakers instead. The Class D amplifier delivers 2 x 25W at 6 ohms and is rated for 2 x 50W peak, and it's designed to power up to four speakers in the same or in multiple rooms. It'll also drive any passive speakers including cabinet speakers between 6 and 8 ohms, although I'd imagine most people putting an amp in their ceiling will want to put their speakers up there too. Frequency response is 20Hz to 20kHz.

The E300 is safety rated for 60 minute fire resistance, BS EN 1365-2 and BS EN 1363-1, and the visible bit is 125mm x 125mm.

The new Q Acoustics E300A is available now from Qacoustics.co.uk and costs £599 / €749.