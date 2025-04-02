Philips Hue Secure cameras get major battery life boost with latest update

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has issued a new update that solely focuses on improving the Hue Secure cameras. The Hue Secure battery camera will particularly benefit from an improved battery life. The new update should be installed automatically on eligible devices, and users can check the Philips Hue app for more details.

Philips Hue is rolling out another update, this time aimed at significantly improving the battery life of its Hue Secure battery camera. Whilst the smart lighting brand has been pushing out plenty of updates lately, this is the first one focused entirely on its smart home security system.

The Hue Secure battery camera – Philips Hue’s only battery-powered device – is built for both indoor and outdoor use. It offers 1080p HD video, two-way talk, night vision, motion detection and an integrated siren. This latest update includes a few other tweaks, but the biggest improvement is all about extending battery life.

The update (version 1.2.32.976110) should be installed automatically on eligible devices, and you can check the Philips Hue app for more details.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The new update will improve the Hue Secure battery camera by including fewer unnecessary wake-ups and better motion snooze settings, which help reduce battery drain. There will also be fewer issues with devices becoming unreachable or failing to enter sleep mode.

Beyond the battery boost, Philips Hue has fine-tuned the setup process for its Secure cameras in the app. Short, less useful video clips will no longer be uploaded, and the overall upload success rate has improved.

Before you go, take a look at the rumoured Philips Hue video doorbell – it's definitely one to keep an eye on.

