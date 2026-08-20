Arlo’s best “quality, professional video doorbell” just dropped to its cheapest ever price

As a smart home expert, I’m often asked what device you actually need to protect and monitor your home. Every time without fail, I always recommend a video doorbell for both smart security beginners and experts.

I’ve had my video doorbell for a few years now, and it’s still the most invaluable piece of technology I have for my home. Having it installed means I never miss packages, I can talk to visitors and I can quickly check up on my home while I’m away.

There are lots of video doorbell brands on the market, but if you’re looking for an affordable, wireless option, the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell is currently on sale at Amazon for its lowest ever price.

Shop the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £139.99, the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell is now just £75.99, saving you 46% on this premium video doorbell. I’ve done some price checking, and this is the cheapest the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell has been since 2025.

In our Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell review , we gave it four stars and commented that “there's a lot to like about the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell: it comes with the key features you're going to need, the video footage and the two-way audio is crisp and clear, and getting around the app is very straightforward.”

Arlo 2K HDR Video Doorbell: was £139.99 now £75.99 at Amazon Save £64 on the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell at Amazon. This smart doorbell has 2K HDR resolution, and 180-degree head-to-toe views. You have two installation choices – wireless/battery or wired – and it comes with an alarm siren to scare off potential intruders.

This Arlo 2K Video Doorbell deal doesn’t include a chime. However, if you want one, Amazon has also got a great bundle deal where you can get the Arlo 2K HDR Video Doorbell and Ring Chime for just £92.99 .