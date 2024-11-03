Sleep expert reveals shocking reason why you should make your bed every day

It's an age-old debate as to whether you should or shouldn't make your bed everyday, with many studies deciding that not making your bed may be better for you. However, new information has come to light that this might not be the case.
Adeel Ul-Haq, a sleep expert at Bunkbeds, highlights several benefits of making your bed daily. He challenges findings from a 2005 study that suggested leaving your bed unmade exposes it to air and sunlight, creating conditions where dust mites struggle to thrive. Whilst this concept seems promising, Adeel explains that it's not as effective as originally thought.
Keep reading to find out why you should make your bed every day, especially if you prioritise a good night's sleep.
Why you must always make your bed?
Making your bed every morning is a simple habit that can offer surprising benefits, especially if you're concerned about dust mites.
Adeel explains that "when you shake your sheets and smooth them out, you can remove particles that have collected on your sheets throughout the night such as dust, dead skin and other debris. These particles then fall onto the floor where they can be vacuumed up."
"To get the best of both worlds, I'd recommend removing the quilt from your bed and opening the window in your room for the first 30 minutes after waking. This will allow the moisture that has accumulated on your sheets overnight to evaporate which will cause the bed mites to become dehydrated and then die. After having breakfast you can then go and make your bed which will get rid of any dander or dust."
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
