Watch out, Nutribullet – Dreame’s new blender detects ingredients and portions to make perfectly textured smoothies
Dreame’s new blender is the most powerful blender I’ve ever seen
QUICK SUMMARY
Dreame has launched its new BlendLogic Power Blender with iDetect technology.
The Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender senses ingredients' hardness, consistency and portion sizes, and automatically blends to get the best results.
Dreame has launched its new BlendLogic Power Blender, and it might be the most powerful blender I’ve ever seen. Using iDetect technology, the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender senses what ingredients are inside it, before automatically adjusting its controls to make the perfect smoothies, soups and more.
Despite it being a relatively ‘new’ brand – having only launched in 2015 – Dreame has somewhat followed in SharkNinja’s footsteps by introducing products in almost every home category, including air fryers, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more.
Now, Dreame is expanding its kitchen line-up with the new Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender, and it’s giving Nutribullet and Ninja a serious run for their money. Powered by iDetect technology, the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender can sense the portion size, hardness and consistency of your ingredients to get the right blend.
Its intelligent detection process works alongside auto-blending which automatically adjusts the time, speed and pulse of the blender. Aside from this technology, the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender has seven speeds and nine smart programmes, including smoothie, juice, soup, sauce, puree, plant milk, nut butter, frozen drinks and dessert.
With its powerful 2000W motor, the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender easily cuts through fresh and frozen ingredients. Its eight stainless steel blade grinds, whips and blends, and can even crush ice in as little as 15 seconds.
As a full-sized blender, the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender definitely isn’t small but it does look great. It has a two litre blending jug with measurements on the side that slots onto a large base which has a bright touchscreen display where you can select and adjust the controls.
Other notable features include a +15 seconds programme for extra blending, and its lid with spout so you can add liquid and other ingredients as the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender blends. It’s also easy to clean with its pre-set auto-clean setting and dishwasher safe materials.
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I use a blender every week, and often find that it struggles with frozen ingredients, so the Dreame BlendLogic Power Blender is definitely a model I’d like to try. It’s available to buy for £179 at Dreame.
Compared to other full-sized blenders, this is a pretty reasonable price, plus you get a wide range of accessories, like 700ml blending cups, a tamper and measuring cups.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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