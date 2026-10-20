Samsung's next smart ring might not be for your finger, but something else entirely... your toothbrush

Quick Summary A patent has been filed for a smart ring like no other – it fits around your toothbrush to coach you on brushing techniques. Where it differs from the advice given by connected electric toothbrushes is that it uses your own dental records to be more precise.

Samsung could be working on a new smart ring, but unlike the Galaxy Ring it won't be for your finger. Instead, a patent has been found that shows a connected ring that's designed to fit around your electric toothbrush.

It then tells you what you're doing right and wrong when brushing your teeth. And although some toothbrushes are Bluetooth enabled and can do similar with a connected app, the Samsung ring will go into much more depth.

That's because, according to the patent found by Patentlyze, the band taps into your actual dental records. This allows it to accurately assess your brushing technique based on your own teeth – including missing molars and whether you wear braces.

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That of course depends on your phone holding that information, which you'd have to get from your dentist. However, it could use the most recent x-rays of your teeth and gums to help you achieve better daily dental care.

(Image credit: Samsung (via Patentlyze))

We assume the ring could fit around a regular toothbrush too, but the images show it attached to an electric model and that makes more sense. It houses several sensors to understand how the brush tilts, twists and presses. This will also enable it to tell you to return to a tooth that requires more attention.

The ring will also build up a "pattern" for each tooth over time, to better learn your habits and brushing techniques. This could possibly also lead to an understanding on whether a tooth has shifted or changed in some way, maybe to alert you to book a dental appointment before it becomes painful.

Of course, this is just a patent right now (US 2026/0315202 A1) and while it was published on 15 October – last week – it was originally filed in the spring this year. And many thousands of patents are filed each year. Not all of them are granted, and a vast number never see the light of day.

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However, we could see the technology outlined by Samsung appear in an electric toothbrush in the future – rather than an accessory for one. Maybe that's something the Korean tech giant could have up its sleeve.