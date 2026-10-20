Samsung's next smart ring might not be for your finger, but something else entirely... your toothbrush
A Samsung patent shows the company is working on an unique type of smart ring
Quick Summary
A patent has been filed for a smart ring like no other – it fits around your toothbrush to coach you on brushing techniques.
Where it differs from the advice given by connected electric toothbrushes is that it uses your own dental records to be more precise.
Samsung could be working on a new smart ring, but unlike the Galaxy Ring it won't be for your finger. Instead, a patent has been found that shows a connected ring that's designed to fit around your electric toothbrush.
It then tells you what you're doing right and wrong when brushing your teeth. And although some toothbrushes are Bluetooth enabled and can do similar with a connected app, the Samsung ring will go into much more depth.
That's because, according to the patent found by Patentlyze, the band taps into your actual dental records. This allows it to accurately assess your brushing technique based on your own teeth – including missing molars and whether you wear braces.
That of course depends on your phone holding that information, which you'd have to get from your dentist. However, it could use the most recent x-rays of your teeth and gums to help you achieve better daily dental care.
We assume the ring could fit around a regular toothbrush too, but the images show it attached to an electric model and that makes more sense. It houses several sensors to understand how the brush tilts, twists and presses. This will also enable it to tell you to return to a tooth that requires more attention.
The ring will also build up a "pattern" for each tooth over time, to better learn your habits and brushing techniques. This could possibly also lead to an understanding on whether a tooth has shifted or changed in some way, maybe to alert you to book a dental appointment before it becomes painful.
Of course, this is just a patent right now (US 2026/0315202 A1) and while it was published on 15 October – last week – it was originally filed in the spring this year. And many thousands of patents are filed each year. Not all of them are granted, and a vast number never see the light of day.
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However, we could see the technology outlined by Samsung appear in an electric toothbrush in the future – rather than an accessory for one. Maybe that's something the Korean tech giant could have up its sleeve.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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