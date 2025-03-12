Panasonic's new 4-in-1 microwave is the smartest kitchen appliance I've seen in a while

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has launched its new HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 Multi-oven in the US, featuring Microwave, Air Fry, Convection Bake and Broil functions. It's available for $529.99 ($579.99 for the premium model) via Panasonic's online store and Amazon, and a global launch is expected soon.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, nothing beats a versatile, all-in-one showstopper. After all, when one appliance can handle several tasks, there's no need to clutter your kitchen with multiple gadgets. Who knows – maybe one day we'll have an all-in-one blender, air fryer, stand mixer and kettle. A girl can dream, right?

Well, Panasonic's latest innovation is nearly there. Launched just last week, the new HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 Multi-oven features four powerful cooking methods in just the one device – Microwave, Air Fry, Convection Bake and Broil.

Before we get into the nitty gritty, the HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 is available now on Panasonic's online store and Amazon for $529.99, or $579.99 for the premium model. It's currently exclusive to the US, but will likely see a global launch soon.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Now, this isn't Panasonic's first 4-in-1 multi-oven. For instance, the Panasonic 4-in-1 Combi NN-CD88 is another great example, which I'm actually reviewing at the moment – so stay tuned. However, there are a few key reasons why the HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 stands out as one of the best microwaves I've seen in a while.

First off, it integrates smart technology designed to simplify cooking. With support from the Panasonic Kitchen+ app, you can browse recipes, save your favourites, and follow step-by-step instructions for perfect results every time. It even connects with Fresco, unlocking even more recipes and helpful guidance.

In addition to its four cooking methods, the HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 offers a clever combination cooking feature. This allows the appliance to use two cooking methods simultaneously – such as Broil + Microwave or Convection + Microwave – to optimise cooking times and results. Fortunately, the app will guide you through this if it's beneficial for your recipe, so there's no need to worry if it sounds complex.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The microwave function is particularly impressive. Powered by Panasonic's advanced Inverter Technology, it ensures even heating whilst preserving essential vitamins, meaning your food will remain both flavourful and nutritious.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To complete the package, the HomeCHEF Connect 4-in-1 includes key accessories like an Air Fry Basket, Wire Rack and Enamel Tray. The premium model also comes with the HomeChef Magic Pot for added versatility.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

“At Panasonic, we’re committed to making home cooking more enjoyable and accessible. With the integration of the Fresco-powered Panasonic Kitchen+ app, we’re taking convenience to the next level,” said Sayaka Matsumoto, Product Specialist.

“Whether you’re air-frying a steak to perfection, baking fresh cookies, or using the HomeChef Magic Pot for a creamy feta pasta, the HomeCHEF 4- in-1 Connect Multi-oven makes every meal effortless. By combining powerful technology with intuitive design, we’re helping home cooks save time without sacrificing flavour or quality.”