Lidl upgrades its bestselling espresso machine with stunning pastel colours – and you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has brought back its popular Pastel Kitchen range, featuring mint and pink colours across a wide range of products. Designed for university students, the Lidl Pastel Kitchen collection includes coffee machines and accessories, air fryers, pots and pans, kettles, toasters, and more.

Global supermarket chain Lidl has just updated its middle aisle with a new colourful range of Silvercrest kitchen appliances . Following the Pastel Kitchen range’s success, Lidl has brought it back to its stores this week with prices starting from just £4.99.

Despite still being in the height of the summer holidays, many people are thinking about starting or returning to university. Aside from the standard university dorm essentials like stationary and cutlery, you’d be surprised how quickly things start to add up, especially if you’re living in self-catered accommodation.

With this in mind, Lidl’s Pastel Kitchen range is an affordable and colourful collection that’s perfect for students who want to deck out their university kitchen on a budget. The line-up of Silvercrest appliances now comes in mint or pink colours to add a pop of colour to your kitchen – and it helps determine what is yours when that annoying housemate tries to use your things without asking!

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As someone who graduated university almost 10 years ago, there’s plenty of appliances I’d recommend taking with you. For starters, a good air fryer like the Silvercrest 4.7L Air Fryer (£29.99) offers speedy cooking, and is a great choice for beginner cooks.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Your university kitchen will likely have a kettle and toaster set but there’s no harm in having a kettle for your room to get you through late-night study sessions. The Silvercrest Kettle (£16.99) has a 1.7-litre capacity, 360-degree swivel base and quick boiling so you can get your caffeine fix quickly.

I don’t think I would have gotten through university without my pod coffee machine , but had it been around back then, I’d have picked up Silvercrest’s Espresso Machine (£59.99). This coffee machine has 15-bar pump pressure and a 2-in-1 steam nozzle for hot water and milk frothing. It’s easy to use, looks pretty in its pink or mint colourway, and it comes with a 2-in-1 coffee scoop and tamper for quick espresso shots.

To match your coffee machine, Lidl is also selling a Milk Frother (£14.99) and Electric Coffee Grinder (£9.99) to complete the set. A full coffee machine set-up is usually much more expensive than this but at Lidl, this will cost you around £85 which is significantly cheaper.

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