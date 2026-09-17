Forget air fryers – Smeg’s Opera cooker combines induction, electric and BBQ in one stylish appliance

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched its new generation of Opera cookers, including gas, induction and dual fuel models. Available in multiple sizes, the Smeg Opera cookers come with built-in cooking modes, including BBQ, pizza and air fry.

Ovens and cookers are making a comeback in a big way this year – and Smeg is making sure of it. Despite having just launched its first-ever single air fryer , Smeg has also just announced its new generation of Opera range cookers, with an updated, stylish design, and enhanced functionality.

Within the new Smeg Opera cookers range are four models – the Opera Gas Cooker in 90cm and 100cm, and the Opera Induction Cooker in 90cm and 100cm. An Opera Dual Fuel Cooker is also available in the same sizes, and all are crafted from stainless steel with a touch display and level controls.

The new Smeg Opera cookers have huge capacities with the 90cm offering 115 litres of space. The real star is the 100cm sizes, as they can have two compartments, one with a 70 litre capacity, and the other with 35 litres, so you can cook multiple meals at the same time – just like an air fryer !

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With a twin fan system, the Smeg Opera cookers heat up quickly and evenly, and its Circulaire function ensures consistent cooking across multiple shelves. I’ve seen this feature in action when I visited Smeg HQ, and it’s extremely impressive as you can cook different types of food at the same time but Circulaire mode keeps smells and flavours separate – so you really could cook a fish next to a cake and not have any issues!

(Image credit: Smeg)

Another handy feature is built-in cooking modes which are only available in the 100cm sizes of the Smeg Opera cookers. The built-in modes include BBQ, air fry and pizza, so the Opera cooker could really replace any appliance you have in your kitchen.

The Smeg Opera Induction cookers feature a five-zone induction hob on the top of the cooker. The hob comes with Flex/Multizone, Eco and Booster options so you can cook quickly across all zones. Each zone is spacious and can cater to all compatible pots and pans. If you have an Auto-Vent 2.0 cooker hood, the induction hob on the Opera cooker can also communicate with it to manage extraction.

The Smeg Opera Dual Fuel cooker is what I think people will be most excited about. It combines a gas hob with an electric oven for versatile cooking power. The hob has six gas burners and visible flame control, plus it comes with a thermocouple that ensures the gas supply cuts off if the flame goes out.

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