5 reasons you need a food waste disposal unit, especially if you're in the UK

Despite food waste disposal units being extremely popular in the US, they'e less of a staple when it comes to British kitchens. However, the demand for easy living appliances, such as the best air fryers and best robot vacuum cleaners, means they're becoming more and more sought after.

With this in mind, I spoke to the experts at InSinkErator who shared why food waste disposals are growing in popularity. Anna Kaarlela, Communications and Customer Service Manager Europe from InSinkErator comments: “Quiet, clean, safe and extremely convenient, food waste disposals allow you to hygienically and safely dispose of household food waste at the touch of a button."

Keep reading to find out the top five reasons you should consider getting a food waste disposal unit fitted, especially if you always find yourself in the kitchen.

1. Convenient addition to the kitchen

The main benefit of a food waste disposal unit is how truly convenient they are. The appliance works to grind food and scraps, meaning it’s easy to dispose of your food directly down the sink, washing your plates in unison to save precious time.

2. Clean way to dispose of food waste

As a time-saving device, food waste disposal units can also drastically improve the cleanliness of your kitchen. By removing food substances quickly and effectively, the chances of a cocktail of bacteria lingering in your kitchen bin or a food waste caddy are drastically reduced.

3. Help prevent unwanted odours

Food waste tends to smell, especially in the summer months. This means you'll probably be changing your bins more regularly and if forgetting to, being left with an undesirable smell in your kitchen that can be hard to shift.

The installation of a food waste disposal unit means less trips to the outside bin and removes the need for a kitchen bin for organic waste, meaning your kitchen will be significantly cleaner and fresher.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Easy to fit

Food waste disposal units can be easily installed to most sinks and plumbing systems, either as part of a new kitchen or retrofitted. They are hidden under the sink and are available with additional options like a tap or boiling water tap that can add a touch of style and elegance to your home.

5. Help you live more sustainably

With a food waste disposal unit, organic waste is ground into small particles instead of being sent to landfill. Those particle are then rinsed down the drain to wastewater treatment, allowing you to get rid of food waste quickly and easily whilst reducing your household’s carbon footprint.

Interested in more snazzy kitchen additions? Check out the 5 luxury smart home gadgets everyone needs in their cooking space.