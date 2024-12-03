Gardening jobs for December: 10 tasks to wrap up the year

The final month of the year is here, and it’s time to wrap up your gardening tasks for the season. Whilst temperatures may be low, there’s still plenty to do in the garden, so don't get too comfortable!
Today, I’m sharing the 10 essential gardening tasks for December to help your garden battle through winter. prepare your garden for winter. However, we've already rounded up November’s gardening tips, so go and read those if you haven't already.
As always, I’ve been catching up with Craig Wilson, Co-founder and Director of Gardeners Dream, who's shared his expert advice for the month. These are Craig’s final tips of the year, so I’d also like to take a moment to thank him for his invaluable insights throughout 2024. Happy gardening!
Garden maintenance
1. Service your garden tools
Despite being used less, now is a good time to service tools such as lawnmowers and shears by having their blades sharpened and motors checked. It is also a good time to clean off any spades and forks and apply oil to wooden tools to prevent rust and rotting. Make sure to store them somewhere dry too.
2. Keep on top of your compost
To keep your compost bin healthy, make sure to keep turning it to help it rot down properly. You might also want to cover the top of the bin with something that will insulate it, especially as it won’t rot down properly if it's too cold and wet.
Fruit and vegetables
3. Cover brassicas with netting
You’ll need to think about covering up winter brassicas with netting to keep them from being eaten by pigeons and other birds.
4. Lift or insulate leeks and parsnips
As the temperatures fall, soil can be prone to freezing making it difficult for things to thrive. You have a choice, you can either cover the base of leeks and parsnips with straw to keep soil temperatures stable, or you can remove them from the ground now to avoid the risk of losing them to frozen ground.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
5. Tidy up old crops
Remove any old crops from the ground to keep things tidy and prevent them from rotting. You can compost any healthy material, but avoid composting anything that looks like it is rotting or could be harbouring disease.
6. Fleece the tips of fig tree branches
Fig trees are susceptible to frost, so they'll need a little bit of TLC throughout the colder months. The tips of the branches will carry next year's fruits so these need to be protected by wrapping them in fleece to protect them from the frost.
Flowers, plants and shrubs
7. Utilise evergreens for your Christmas decor
If you’re someone who likes DIY Christmas decor, now is the perfect time to get out in the garden to find stems and flowers to add to your homemade wreaths and garlands. Think evergreens, mistletoe and berried shrubs!
8. Insulate tender shrubs
As we move into December, temperatures are dropping and will continue to do so at a much faster rate. Tender shrubs and climbing plants are going to need a little bit of extra protection from the chill, so it's a good time to start layering the base of these plants with straw to help keep soil temperatures from getting too cold.
9. Prune dormant shrubs
If you find your shrubs are looking a bit overgrown and unruly, prune them now whilst they are dormant to keep them looking neat and tidy all winter long.
Lawn care
10. Keep clearing away fallen leaves
Continue to keep your lawn clear of fallen leaves to avoid any dead patches of grass. They needn’t go to waste though – you can spread them over your borders as a nutritious mulch for your plants, which will help improve the soil quality.
Check out our gardening jobs for January if you're looking for a head start.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
DJI Flip leaked images make me think it might be a toy drone in the making
Just remember: this drone folds, but it’s not origami – don’t push your luck
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The folding iPhone is coming in 2026, claims expert
The folding phone market is running out of steam, but Apple could change that in 2026
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Stoov's new rechargeable heated blanket is so big that I immediately had to buy it
It couldn't arrive sooner enough
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Stihl's first battery-powered pressure washer is here, and there are two versions to choose from
Say goodbye to the hassle of tangled cables
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
These 5 energy-saving heaters will help you stay cosy without touching the thermostat
They're also incredibly affordable
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for November: 10 tasks to complete before the frost sets in
You better get your gardening gloves on quick!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This is why you should be taking more baths this time of year, according to a doctor
Were you aware of this?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for October: 10 tasks to complete before the clocks change
Get out in the garden before the frost arrives
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for September: 10 tasks to prepare your garden for autumn
Embrace the start of autumn with these useful gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for August: 10 tasks to protect your garden from harsh rays
Beat the heat with these August gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published