My favourite Smeg espresso machine just got a much-needed upgrade – and I love it more than before
You can now get Smeg’s espresso machine and milk frother in one bundle
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg has launched its Espresso Coffee Machine with Mini Milk Frother bundle.
Priced at £399.95, the bundle offers a full coffee-making set-up in one place to make delicious hot and cold drinks at home.
Smeg has just launched a new coffee-making bundle so customers can finally buy its Espresso Coffee Machine with its Mini Milk Frother together in one package. This bundle is designed to bring a professional barista-style set-up to your home, and the price is surprisingly affordable.
Smeg launched its ECF12 Espresso Coffee Machine in 2023. Complete with Smeg’s quintessential retro-inspired design, the coffee machine makes single and double espresso shots that are rich in flavour, thanks to its pressurised filters and fast heat-up system.
But as you may have noticed, the Smeg ECF12 Espresso Coffee Machine isn’t able to froth milk as it doesn’t have a built-in steam wand. So, if you want it for making milky coffees like lattes and cappuccinos, you’ll need an additional milk frother – like the Smeg Mini Milk Frother.
One of Smeg’s most recent launches, the Smeg Mini Milk Frother debuted in 2025. With the rise in popularity for cold brew coffees, the Smeg Mini Milk Frother makes both cold and hot foam, as well as warm milk, so you can make a range of iced drinks, milky coffees, and even hot chocolates and mochas.
Now, you can buy the two coffee-making gadgets together to create your own home coffee bar for a cheaper price. Previously, you’d have to buy the two separately with the coffee machine costing £399.95 and the milk frother priced at £99.95 which totaled to £499.
Thanks to this new Smeg bundle, you can get both the espresso machine and milk frother for just £399.95. The bundle comes in black, white and cream colours to fit any kitchen aesthetic, and both gadgets have stylish curved lines as inspired by the 1950s.
The Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine bundle with Mini Milk Frother is available to buy now.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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