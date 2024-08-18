This Weber barbecue accessory made the best chicken I’ve had in a while

I love a good old fashioned barbecue. One of my highlights of the summer season is firing up the best barbecue and enjoying a ridiculous amount of delicious food with family and friends – and I’ve found the best barbecue accessory that makes the tastiest chicken ever.

Despite the temperamental weather the UK has experienced this summer, I’ve been using my barbecue come rain or shine. The barbecue in question is the Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill which I gave five stars in my Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill review and it was awarded Highly Commended in the Best Barbecue category at this year’s T3 Awards.

As the name states, the Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill is a gas-powered barbecue and while there’s hot debate around whether gas or charcoal is the best way to cook, I personally enjoy the ease and convenience of gas. The grill plates and three burners perfectly cook and crisp up your food, and also give it that authentic barbecue flavour.

I’ve been using the Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill throughout the summer and have cooked pretty much every type of barbecue food you can think of, including burgers, sausages, skewers, corn on the cob and more. But I’ve found that I’m not the best at cooking chicken on the barbecue, as it often comes out a bit too burnt and chewy.

But after attending a Weber event earlier this year, I was kindly given the Weber Poultry Roaster and I’ve been testing it over the past few weeks. It has completely solved my tough chicken problems, and it’s become my most used barbecue accessory.

(Image credit: Future)

The Weber Poultry Roaster is a 2-in-1 barbecue accessory that’s specifically designed for Weber Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates. The stainless steel roaster has a circular shape with a liquid container at the centre which can be removed to become a full pan for vegetables and sides.

Leaving the container in the middle is the ideal option for cooking chicken, as the bird sits over the liquid-filled centre point. The liquid container keeps the inside moist throughout cooking while the smoke from the barbecue makes the exterior crispy.

I tested the Weber Poultry Roaster by making beer can chicken, so I added a can of beer into the centre container and put the bird on top of it. I have to say that this is the easiest way to make beer can chicken – let’s be honest, stuffing a chicken or any type of poultry isn’t a particularly enjoyable task – but the Weber Poultry Roaster made it much more straightforward… and less gross.

After cooking my chicken with the Weber Poultry Roaster for over an hour, I had chicken that was so succulent and juicy, it fell off the bone, while the skin was still crispy and had that quintessential barbecue taste. While in action, the inside of my barbecue did get quite smokey, however I didn’t surround the chicken with any vegetables, so that might have increased the amount of smoke produced.

When it came to removal, the Weber Poultry Roaster was easy to move around and take out of the barbecue, thanks to its side handles. It was also easy to clean, although it’s not as silver or shiny as it was pre-use, which is somewhat to be expected with barbecuing.