Lidl just launched a Weber Traveler barbecue dupe – and it’s under £25!

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has launched a new Grillmeister barbecue range, ready for this year’s barbecue season. The Lidl Grillmeister barbecues are available in stores with prices starting at £22.99.

Watch out Weber – Lidl just launched a line of Grillmeister charcoal barbecues , and one of them looks very similar to the Weber Traveler. With prices starting at £22.99, the Lidl Grillmeister barbecues have hit the middle aisle of Lidl and are sure to sell out fast, so you’ll need to be quick!

Last year, Lidl launched a Big Green Egg barbecue dupe , and it sold out very quickly – just ask our News Editor who went to his local Lidl and bought the last one! Now, the newest Grillmeister barbecues have hit Lidl stores, and considering the price, they actually look quite impressive.

Starting with the Grillmeister Trolley Barbecue, this barbecue has clearly taken inspiration from the gas-powered, travel-friendly, Weber Traveler which we gave five stars in our Weber Traveler review . The Grillmeister Trolley Barbecue uses charcoal fuel but it has a similar look with its chrome-plated cooking grill, carry handles, wheels and side table.

Article continues below

Aside from being able to wheel it around, you can also adjust the height of the Grillmeister Trolley Barbecue . It comes with five different height positions between 70 -85cm, and has a charcoal capacity of 1kg. It’s lightweight, and its enamelled fire bowl covers the grill for accurate, heat controlled cooking. It also acts as a windshield.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The second full-sized barbecue that Lidl has introduced is the Grillmeister Drum Charcoal Barbecue . It has a large grill and fire bowl, as well as a separate grill and warming rack. Its lid has two vents for even air circulation around the charcoal for good temperature regulation.

Compared to the Trolley, the Grillmeister Drum Charcoal Barbecue is more designed to be a permanent fixture in your garden rather than something you can move around. It has a frame that’s made from steel and is said to be easy to assemble, although the legs look a little flimsy to me.

If you’re on a tight budget, the Grillmeister barbecues at Lidl are simple to use, affordable and offer a good grilling performance. The Grillmeister Trolley Barbecue is priced at £22.99 while the Grillmeister Drum Charcoal Barbecue is £42.99. Both are available to buy in Lidl stores.